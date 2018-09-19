News Alerts! Union Cabinet approves ordinance to make Triple Talaq a punishable offence
12.10pm Union Cabinet approves ordinance to make Triple Talaq a punishable offence
11.59am Bucharest: MoU signed between India & Romania in presence of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and President of the Senate of Romania, Calin Popescu-Taricean
Bucharest: Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between India & Romania in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of the Senate of Romania, Calin Popescu-Taricean pic.twitter.com/mJOFTGy331
11.43am Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, appears before Kerala police in Thrippunithura to join probe in the case
11:32 am Romania: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meets President of the Senate of Romania, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, in Bucharest
11:20 am Mumbai: FIR registered against two unknown persons under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) yesterday, on the complaint of a woman who alleged she was molested in a local train on its way from Vashi to Govandi on September 11
11:18 am CORRECTION: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meets Romanian President of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, in Romania’s Bucharest.
11:15 am Ahmedabad: Around 1000 farmers from Gujarat file affidavits in HC against land acquisition by state govt for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. Farmers’ lawyer Anand Yagnik says,”Centre hasn’t submitted reply to petitions since 3 months&state govt is carrying out acquisitions”
As per the law, the accused has right to appeal. It’s a matter of UAE, no formal communication or confirmation has come from UAE: MEA sources on Christian Michel. #AugustaWestland
As per rules, final call is always taken by the foreign office of a particular country. In case of UAE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) decides the fate of an accused against whom the court has given an extradition order: MEA sources on Christian Michel. #AugustaWestland
11:02 am Kerala nun rape case: Accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal arrives at Crime Branch (CID) in Kochi where he will be interrogated by a 5 members team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash. Kerala
10:53 am Kerala nun rape case: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal en route to Kochi. He will be interrogated by a 5 members team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash at Crime Branch (CID) in Kochi. Kerala
Hotel altercation case against Major Leetul Gogoi: Army has attached Major Gogoi to the local formation for hearing of charges & summary of evidence. After this, further proceedings will be done based on the findings. The entire process is expected to take about 3 months
10:45 am Delhi: Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh at Patiala House Court. Court has fixed 22 Oct as date for arguments on charges against Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya Singh & others in disproportionate assets case against them
10:35 am Delhi’s Patiala House Court fixes 22 Oct as the date for arguments on charges against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and others in disproportionate assets case against them
Delhi’s Patiala House Court fixes 22 Oct as the date for arguments on charges against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and others in disproportionate assets case against them
10:27 am I told her I just wanted to ask a question.I don’t know who hurt me,it was dark & after that police took me away.She told media about my drinking habits.That’s a personal problem,she said that in public. I don’t want to make an issue out of it. I demand decrease in prices: Kathir
10:27 am She came to my house yesterday & we discussed the incident. She said central govt is taking steps to decease price: Auto driver Kathir on meeting Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. He was pushed by BJP’s V Kalidass after he asked Soundararajan about petrol price hike
9:47 am Kottayam SP Harisankar joins the meeting between Vaikom DySP K Subhash & Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare underway at latter’s residence in Kochi. 5 members team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash will interrogate accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal at Crime Branch (CID) today. Kerala
9:44 am Kochi: Security heightened at Crime Branch (CID) where five members team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash will interrogate accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kerala nun rape case. Kerala
9:43 am Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in Delhi; he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a number of issues of mutual interest
9:30 am Punjab: Voting for 22 zila parishads and 150 panchayat samitis polls begins; voters form a queue outside a polling booth in Amritsar’s Chaugain
9:29 am Kerala nun rape case: Vaikom DySP K Subhash holding a meeting with Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare at the latter’s residence in Kochi. 5 members team led by him will interrogate accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal at Crime Branch (CID) today. Kerala
9:15 am Kochi: Five members team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash arrives at Crime Branch (CID) to interrogate accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kerala nun rape case. Kerala
8:53 am Mandi: One injured and two missing after an oil tanker and a jeep collided & fell in Bhakra Sutlej Link Canal in Sundernagar at around 1 am today. Rescue operation underway. Himachal Pradesh
8:52 am Hyderabad: Final year student of Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) allegedly committed suicide on the night of Sept 17 at his residence in Madannapet police station area.Police say, ‘Deceased mentioned harassment by college staff in suicide note.Body sent for postmortem. Case filed’
8:47 am Panchkula: A student of Class 9th of a government school arrested for allegedly getting his schoolmate of Class 11th stabbed to death with the help of some youths, in front of the school on Sept 17. Class 10th student injured in an attempt to save the deceased student. Haryana
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agree to push for the Korean Peninsula without nukes: AP
7:49 am Pakistan is exploiting resources from Balochistan & also sharing them with China. Our demand to the United Nations is that as per its charter, it should put pressure on Pakistan to stop human rights violations in Balochistan: Baloch activist Mama Qadeer in Geneva
7:49 am People in Balochistan are being targeted for opposing CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) & China. They’re demanding Pakistan to leave Balochistan, for which Pak isn’t ready. It’s because Pak’s survival depends on Balochistan’s resources: Baloch activist Mama Qadeer in Geneva
6:05 am 5 accused have been arrested for allegedly killing 6 people. Pistols, mobile phones & other equipment have been seized. They will be produced in court now & we will ask for their remand to carry out further investigation: Ajay Sahani, SSP, Aligarh (18.09.18)
6:00 am We came to know about a protest that was being conducted by AAP wherein the Tiranga was disrespected. We have registered the case & investigation is underway: Aparna Gupta, DSP, Civil Lines, Moradabad (18.09.18)
