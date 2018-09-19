Leadership vacuum in Goa The political and, maybe, even a constitutional crisis has been building up in Goa ever since Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar…

Can “Modi Hatao” serve as glue for the Opposition? The non-BJP opposition is becoming increasingly vary if their single point agenda of “Modi Hatao” can send the BJP led…

Why RSS outreach just now? Everybody is talking of whether or not Congress and the rest of the Opposition made a mistake not accepting the…

BJP can’t afford not to relent on oil prices The crisis on the oil front is unmistakably serious but there are redeeming features which make it look less serious…