Home / India / News Alerts! North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit China on Tuesday and Wednesday

News Alerts! North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit China on Tuesday and Wednesday

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 19, 2018 08:18 am
8.05 am: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting China on Tuesday & Wednesday, reports AFP quoting Yonhap.

7.55 am: Madhya Pradesh: Special Armed Force (SAF) personnel of Madhya Pradesh police deputed at the residence of slain journalist Sandeep Sharma (who was run over by a truck in Bhind on March 26) in Bhind allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself; Police present at the spot.

7.45 am: Lucknow: Fire broke out in Charbagh’s SSJ International hotel, in the early morning hours; More details awaited.

7.15 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit India-China Border Region at 5.15 am.

7.00 am: Considering intense heat, a decision has been taken that all state-aided & state-run schools will remain closed from June 20 to June 30. We will request pvt schools also to keep their institutions closed till June 30: West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee.

6.30 am: Medical tests were done&doctors say Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s ketone level is high. Vijender Gupta,Parvesh Verma&my ketone levels are moderate. We’ve been asked to but we won’t go to hospital.We’ll continue with hunger strike:Kapil Mishra on BJP’s hunger strike at Delhi Secretariat.

