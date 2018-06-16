News Alerts: No exchange of sweets between BSF and Pakistani Rangers on Wagah Border following continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan

9:49 am: Following continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir, there was no exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force troops and the Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of EidulFitr.

9:31 am: Delhi: Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, says, “The occasion of Eid is to celebrate happiness.” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “Eid is a festival of happiness. I wish peace and happiness returns to Kashmir.” #EidulFitr

9:18 am: Union Minister Muqtar Abbas Naqvi offers Namaz at #Delhi’s Dargah Panja Sharif on #EidulFitr, says, ‘I hope this Eid brings the message of peace & brotherhood for the country.

8:54 am: Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers Namaz at Gandhi Municipal stadium in Vijayawada EidulFitr.

8:31 am: People in Gorakhpur greet each other on EidulFitr.

8:02 am: MadhyaPradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Congress’ Kamal Nath at Bhopal’s Idgah as people offer Namaz on the ocassion of EidulFitr.

7:37 am: eople offer Namaz at Delhi’s Jama Masjid on EidulFitr.

7:00 am: Rainfall lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from outside Marina Masjid.

6:58 am: Devotees offer Namaz in front of Mumbai’s Minara Masjid, on the occasion of EidulFitr.

