Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ShujaatBukhari
#DonaldTrump
#AtalBihariVajpayee
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / News Alerts: No exchange of sweets between BSF and Pakistani Rangers on Wagah Border following continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan

News Alerts: No exchange of sweets between BSF and Pakistani Rangers on Wagah Border following continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan

— By Agencies | Jun 16, 2018 10:08 am
FOLLOW US:

Pragya bhagat, patriotism, patriotic songs, india, proud indian, peace of mind, weekend, weekend reads

9:49 am: Following continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir, there was no exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force troops and the Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of EidulFitr.

9:31 am: Delhi: Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, says, “The occasion of Eid is to celebrate happiness.” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “Eid is a festival of happiness. I wish peace and happiness returns to Kashmir.” #EidulFitr

9:18 am: Union Minister Muqtar Abbas Naqvi offers Namaz at #Delhi’s Dargah Panja Sharif on #EidulFitr, says, ‘I hope this Eid brings the message of peace & brotherhood for the country.

8:54 am: Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers Namaz at Gandhi Municipal stadium in Vijayawada EidulFitr.

8:31 am: People in Gorakhpur greet each other on EidulFitr.

8:02 am: MadhyaPradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Congress’ Kamal Nath at Bhopal’s Idgah as people offer Namaz on the ocassion of EidulFitr.

7:37 am: eople offer Namaz at Delhi’s Jama Masjid on EidulFitr.

7:00 am: Rainfall lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from outside Marina Masjid.

6:58 am: Devotees offer Namaz in front of Mumbai’s Minara Masjid, on the occasion of EidulFitr.

6:44 am: 6 prisoners escaped from a remand home for juveniles in Dumka, Jharkhand when they were complaining to the Jailor about ragging by other prisoners. Shweta Bharti, Social Welfare Officer, said, ‘efforts on the bring them back, some of them are accused in rape & cyber crime cases’.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK