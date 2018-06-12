News alerts: BJP workers in Kanpur conduct ‘havan’ for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

10:02 am: Afghanistan: Gunmen attacked the Moqur district police headquarters in Ghazni province this morning. Clashes are ongoing.

9:43 am: BJP workers in Kanpur conducted ‘havan’ for former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee who is admitted in AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) Delhi. He is undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection at the hospital.

9:34 am: Punjab: Anti-encroachment drive conducted by Municipal Corporation in the areas around Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana, in a bid to expand the bridge.

9:30 am: Coach of Indian men’s Hockey team Harendra Singh has complained to Hockey India about sub-standard quality of food & hygiene level at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. He said, ‘The food quality has been below par. Insects & hair were also found in the food.

9:27 am: Rajasthan Education Department issues a list of extra-curricular activities for schools of the state which also enlists that on third Saturday of every month, the students will hear sermons from saints in the school premises.

9:23 am: Counting of votes underway for elections to six legislative council seats, three each from graduates and teachers constituencies. Visuals of counting from Gulbarga University centre in Kalaburagi for North East Graduate constituency.

9:07 am: Wreath laying ceremony of two police personnel, Sgt Ghulam Rasool Lone & Sgt Ghulam Hassan held, who lost their lives in exchange of fire after terrorists attacked a police guard post in Pulwama, earlier today.

8:46 am: Hyderabad: Case registered against BJP MLA Raja Singh at Falaknuma Police Station for hurting religious sentiments after he allegedly remarked on #iftar parties hosted by political parties, in a video message he posted on social media.

8:21 am: No concrete evidence has been found against Raj Kundra in Crypto Currency fraud case as police filed first charge sheet in the case, The case is separately investigated by Enforcement Directorate as well: Manisha Zende, Investigating Officer & Cyber cell Inspector.

8:13 am: Maharashtra: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Mumbai Airport. He will appear before a magistrate court in Bhiwandi, Thane in connection with a defamation case filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

7:00 am: Anantnag: 10 CRPF jawans sustained minor injuries after they were attacked by terrorists with grenades in Sadar at around 3 am today, admitted to hospital.

6:40 am: US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Sentosa Island ahead of their summit in Singapore.

6:27 am: Singapore: Kim Jong Un’s convoy arrives on Sentosa island where the North Korean leader will hold a summit with US President Donald Trump.

6:17 am: US President Donald Trump tweets that his top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, has suffered a heart attack, is admitted at Walter Reed medical center.

5:52 am: Kim Jong Un’s convoy leaves hotel for Singapore resort on Sentosa Island where the North Korean leader is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump. US President arrives at the summit site.

5:07 am: Two police personnel lost their lives, three received injuries in an exchange of fire after terrorists attacked a police guard post, deployed at court complex in Pulwama, in the wee hours of this morning. The area has been cordoned off. Search operation underway.

4:38 am: Leopard fell in a well in Baleshwar area of Sikar district (Rajasthan) yesterday, was later rescued & released into the forests by Forest Rangers.

4:31 am: Terrorists attacked a Jammu and Kashmir police party near court complex in Pulwama.