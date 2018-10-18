News Alerts! Former UP and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari passes away
16: 24 pm The onus is on Pakistan to take credible steps & create conducive comditons for such talks which of course means taking action against terrorists infrastructure which operates from its soil: Raveesh Kumar, MEA
3:52 pm: Former UP and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari passes away at Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi.
3:49 pm: Kerala: Activist Rahul Easwar has been sent to police remand and is currently lodged in Kottarakkara sub jail. He was arrested yesterday from Nilakkal base camp & a non-bailable FIR was registered against him.
3:32 pm: SW monsoon will be withdrawing from 20th Oct. Conditions likely to become favourable for commencement of northeast monsoon.Cyclonic circulation lies over south coastal Andhra Pradesh due to this there’ll be scattered rains, thunderstorm& gusty winds over Tamil Nadu&Puducherry:IMD.
3:18 pm: I wrote to every political party president,requesting them to start internal complaints committee.I think there are 6 national parties&about 90 smaller parties. It’s an office,hundreds of women work there&I expect a more condusive atmosphere for them: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.
2:47 pm: JammuAndKashmir: Last rites ceremony of Kamal Kishore, policeman of Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, in Reasi. He lost his life in an encounter between security forces & terrorists in Fateh Kadal area yesterday.
2:32 pm: Criminal defamation case filed by #MJAkbar against journalist Priya Ramani: MJ Akbar’s lawyer Geeta Luthra said before court, “Irreparable damage caused to Akbar’s reputation which he has built over 40 years.
2:29 pm: Delhi’s Patiala House Court to examine statements of #MJAkbar and other witnesses on October 31.
2:09 pm: Mumbai: The level 2 fire which had broken out in Gujral House building at CST road, Kalina, Santacruz earlier today, has now been extingushed. No casulaties have been reported.
1:16 pm: Kerala DGP has ordered cyber cell to register cases against people who are spreading religious hatred posts related to incidents of violence in Nilakkal and Pamba on social media. Sabarimala.
1:12 pm: Court grants one-day police remand to Ashish Pandey. Delhi Police had sought 4 days custodial remand. Ashish Pandey was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14 & surrendered before the police today.
1:05 pm: Ashish Pandey’s counsel opposes the remand application, says, “we’re ready for cooperation. We can deposit our pistol also. My client is suffering just due to media hype, and because his father was an MP. This matter is politically motivated.
1:01 pm: All-Kerala Brahmins Association moves SC seeking review of verdict that allowed entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala Temple.The plea says that the verdict suffers from several serious errors that have resulted in a “grave miscarriage of justice” for actual devotees of Ayyappa.
12:58 pm: Delhi: Public prosecutor says in Patiala House Court, “we need the custodial remand as the accused needs to be taken Lucknow as well. We have to recover the weapon also”. Ashish Pandey’s counsel says “we are submitting the pistol’s licence in the court.”
12:56 pm: Delhi: Punjab CM met PM Modi today over compensation to farmers in lieu of stubble burning, he also urged for his intervention to ensure settlement of Rs 31000 cr cash credit limit gap&assistance for the preparation of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.
12:39 pm: Air Quality of Delhi’s Lodhi Road area: PM 2.5 remains in ‘moderate’ category at 180 and PM 10 remains in ‘poor’ category at 238..
12:23 pm: Delhi’s Patiala House Court allows Ashish Pandey’s surrender plea. He was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14.
12:20 pm: Mumbai: A fire has broken out in Gujral House building at CST road, Kalina, Santacruz. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited.
12:02 pm: JammuAndKashmir: Mortal remains of Kamal Kishore, policeman of Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, brought to his residence in Reasi. He lost his life in an encounter between security forces & terrorists in Fateh Kadal area yesterday.
11:58 pm: Chhattisgarh: Banners and leaflets seen in Kanker urging people to boycott upcoming assembly elections.
11:51 am: Supreme Court thinks only about the law of the land, not about the customs & traditions. So many devotees still want that the old custom should be maintained. I have only one opinion, which is based on the old custom & tradition: Kandararu Rajeevaru, #SabarimalaTemple head priest.
11:42 am: Aurangabad: Farmers complain of water crisis in Marathwada region; say, ‘the situation is very difficult due to lack of rainfall. Ppl are committing suicide.Dams have huge capacity but no water for the past 3 yrs.We urge the government to declare it drought-hit area.
11:23 am: Visuals from Kerala: Journalist Suhasini Raj reportedly working with New York Times, on her way to Sabarimala Temple, returned midway after being stopped by protesters today.
11:22 am: I’m being projected like I’m a wanted terrorist & police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you’ll find who went to ladies toilet that night & who threatened whom: Ashish Pandey.
11:15 am: Ashish Pandey has reached Delhi’s Patiala House Court to surrender. He was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14.
11:10 am: Ashish Pandey has approached Delhi’s Patiala House Court for surrender. Aashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14.
10:43 am: Kerala: Journalist Suhasini Raj reportedly working with New York Times, on her way to the Sabarimala Temple, returned midway after being stopped by protesters. Police say, ‘when she reached Marakoottam,she decided to come back after seeing the crowd. Police was ready to take her’.
10:28 am: Kochi: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation isn’t conducting its services today. A KSRTC bus was vandalised at Laka near Nilakkal base camp by protesters yesterday. Sabarimala Protection Committee has called for a 12-hour statewide strike in Kerala today.
10:21 am: Department of Telecommunications & Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a joint statement today clarified that a few reports in media that 50 Cr mobile no, almost half of total mobiles in circulation, are at risk of disconnection, are completely untrue & imaginary.
10:20 am: Delhi: Lower-half portion of a girl’s body was found in Mundka area on Tuesday, around 10 days after her death. Murder case registered. Police investigation underway.
9:23 am: No decision. More opinion will be taken. May take some more time. All news floating around is false: Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, on Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli request to BCCI to allow wives of players to extend their stay during overseas tours.
9.00 am: Madhya Pradesh: Truck rammed into a manned level crossing b/w Godhra & Ratlam & hit Trivandrum Rajdhani train.2 coaches derailed. Truck also damaged, driver critically injured. No injuries reported to any passenger. The crossing was closed for road traffic at the time of incident. The truck driver died after he rammed into a manned level crossing between Godhra & Ratlam and hit Trivandrum Rajdhani train at 6:44 am today. Two coaches were derailed. No injuries reported to any passenger.
8.05 am: Jammu and Kashmir: A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorist killed in Pulwama; he was wanted in grenade attack on a police party in Baramulla’s Pattan. Arms and ammunition recovered.
7.45 am: Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at RSS Vijayadashami Utsav.
7.00 am: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.62 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.21) and Rs 75.58 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.11), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 88.08 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.21) and Rs 79.24 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.11), respectively.
6.30 am: We demand an ordinance in this regard from both state as well as Centre, especially for Sabrimala Temple: Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Former Travancore Devaswom Board President at Sannidhanam Temple, Kerala.
6.15 am: In some temples,there are rituals which must be followed strictly.Court is giving order for all women to enter but from last 50-70 yrs,no women b/w 10-50 yrs of age visited temple. It’s our belief which we follow in Hinduism:Devotee at Sannidhanam Temple,Kerala.
