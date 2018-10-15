Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#Navratri2018
#IndiavsWestIndies
#MeToo
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / India / News Alerts! Air India air hostess fell off a Mumbai-Delhi flight

News Alerts! Air India air hostess fell off a Mumbai-Delhi flight

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 15, 2018 10:12 am
FOLLOW US:

10:07 am He (Rahul Gandhi) says Hindus are terrorists. What will such a man do by becoming PM? He tells people of India that Hindus are terrorists. What does it mean? If you want to please Pakistan why are you insulting us?: Rajasthan min Jaswant Singh Yadav in Alwar, Rajasthan (13.10.18)

10:07 am There was Rafale deal. These are fighter planes which are acquired after great difficulty. Pakistan did not acquire it. Rahul Gandhi is disturbed that Modi ji and not Pakistan received it: Rajasthan minister Jaswant Singh Yadav in Alwar, Rajasthan (13.10.2018)

9:30 am An Air India air hostess fell off a Mumbai-Delhi flight this morning. She has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

9:09 am Rajasthan: Customs officers arrested a gold smuggler at Jaipur airport y’day&seized 2 kg of gold jewellery from him. He was coming from Bangkok. He had painted the jewellery to dupe security officials. Further investigation is underway. (in pic – custom officers with seized gold)

8:17 am Govt hasn’t formulated any such policy yet, we’ve only received some applications. A group was earlier caught which supplied liquor via WhatsApp, it was unauthorised. People told us to make policy for it: Maha Excise Min on allowing online sale&home delivery of liquor in state (14.10)

8:14 am Police have arrested all four accused who attacked a journalist and his friend in Mumbai near Gamdevi police station yesterday. (file pic – journalist Herman Gomes who was attacked)

7:40 am We would like to apologise for the delayed payment of your salaries & appreciate your patience in this matter… We would like to inform you that we’ve met with Pilots’ Representatives&are working towards a solution which will be communicated in coming week: Jet Airways to its staff

7:30 am Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.72 per litre and Rs 75.46 per litre (increase by Rs 0.08), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 88.18 per litre and Rs 79.11 per litre (increase by Rs 0.09), respectively.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK