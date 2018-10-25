News Alerts! CISF seize 14 kg drugs from 1 foreign national at Delhi Airport
11:03 am: IT Dept makes further seizure of unaccounted jewellery worth 28 lakhs from a locker in name of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot and his wife. Total seizure is worth Rs 2 crore of jewellery and cash of Rs 37 lakhs. Earlier IT dept had raided 16 properties linked to him: IT Sources.
10:57 am: Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized 14 kg drugs from a foreign national last night at Delhi airport. The passenger was travelling with Cathay Pacific airlines.
10:47 am: Supreme Court agrees to hear a fresh petition filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan seeking SIT probe against CBI officials, including Rakesh Asthana.
10:35 am: 18 AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu speaker’s decision.
10:26 am: Visuals from Chennai: Income Tax officials conducting searches at VV Minerals and it’s owner Vaikundarajan. Searches underway at 100 locations in Tamil Nadu.
#Visuals from Chennai: Income Tax officials conducting searches at VV Minerals and it’s owner Vaikundarajan. Searches underway at 100 locations in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/UyzhOVfXcA
— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018
10:15 am: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault case: Next date for scrutiny of documents is December 07.
10:05 am: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault case: Delhi Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP MLAs.
9.50 am: ED attaches valuables worth Rs 255 Crores in Hong Kong under PMLA belonging to Nirav Modi. Total attachment in this PNB scam case till date is worth Rs 4744 crore.
9.45 am: Four people who were seen outside the residence of Alok Verma (CBI director sent on leave) and were being questioned, taken away by Delhi Police
Four people who were seen outside the residence of #AlokVerma (CBI director sent on leave) and were being questioned, taken away by Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/QebrwIrz4g
— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018
9.20 am: Four people seen outside the residence of Alok Verma (CBI director sent on leave) are being questioned by Delhi Police. More details awaited
8.45 am: Aerial transgression by two Chinese helicopters took place on September 27 in Ladakh Trig Heights. Both the helicopters remained in Indian territory for about ten minutes and then went back: Sources
7.30 am: Income Tax officials are conducting searches at VV Minerals and it’s owner Vaikundarajan. Searches underway at 100 locations in Tamil Nadu. More details awaited.
7.00 am: FBI confirms 2 additional suspicious packages, both addressed to US Representative Maxine Waters, that are similar to 5 others: The Associated Press
6.30 am: Mumbai: 4 auto-rickshaws & 3 motorcycles parked in Malad West were set ablaze following a clash b/w 2 groups last night. Fire was later doused. FIR registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage).
Mumbai: 4 auto-rickshaws & 3 motorcycles parked in Malad West were set ablaze following a clash b/w 2 groups last night. Fire was later doused. FIR registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage). pic.twitter.com/yRp2MiqqG6
— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018