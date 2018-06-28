News Alerts! I meant that the over-hyping strike makes it into farcical incident: Arun Shourie on his ‘farzical’ comment
12.50 pm: Surprised that Congress that ruled India for more than 5 decades, is speaking in a language which is in tune with separatists&Pakistani establishment. Congress demanded proof of surgical strike, & now when proof has started emerging,they’re saying it’s for publicity: Kiren Rijiju
12.45 pm: I never had any doubt on the fact that the strike took place. But to use it for propaganda & to boast about it that ‘my chest is 56 inch & I gave a befitting reply to Pakistan’, is wrong. Imagine a situation if strikes would have happened during Atalji’s time & people would have asked him, he would’ve had a twinkle in his eye & said “Really a strike has happened?”. Today credibility of govt is so low that they have to provide video proof when asked: Former Union Minister Arun Shourie to ANI on release of Surgical Strike video
12.45 pm: 2 reporters from North Indian channels misconstrued my words. I did not denigrate the services. When I said ‘farzical’ I meant that the over-hyping of a military strike makes it into a farcical incident: Arun Shourie to ANI on his comment at Saifuddin Soz book release
12.15 pm: 2 days ago, there was 43rd anniversary of Emergency. It is the greed for power that those who imposed and those who opposed Emergency have come together today. They don’t see the welfare of society but only the welfare of themselves & their families: PM Narendra Modi in Maghar
12.15 pm: There are some parties which do not want peace & development but unrest. They think if there will be unrest, they will be politically benefitted. Such people are cut off from their roots. They don’t know the nature of this nation of Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi & Baba Ambedkar: PM Narendra Modi
12.05 pm: Wo (Saint Kabir) dhool se uthey theyy lekin maathe ka chandan ban gaye. Wo vyakti se abhivyakti aur isse aage badhkar shabd se brahmshabd ho gaye. Wo vichaar bankar aaye aur vyavhaar bankar amar huye: PM Narendra Modi in Maghar
12.05 pm: Maharashtra: 40 people injured in a collision that took place between two vehicles in Raigad’s Alibaug at around 9:30 am today. Both the drivers critically injured. More details awaited.
11.50 am: Four men arrested for looting a family by posing as astrologer, 1 lakh Rupees, 1 kg silver among other valuables recovered from them by Meerpet police in Hyderabad, yesterday
11.45 am: Sant Kabir Nagar: PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Sant Kabir Academy in Maghar.
11.35 am: Sant Kabir Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers ‘chadar’ at Sant Kabir’s Mazar in Maghar.
11.15 am: UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate suspension of two traffic constables yesterday for hitting a girl with a stick during checking of vehicles in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on Tuesday. Asst Superintendent of Police Lucknow Chakresh Misra is investigating the matter.
11.00 am: UP CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul cap offered to him at Sant Kabir’s Mazar in Maghar.
10.45 am: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley visits Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi.
10.05 am: Just because they (Congress) can’t produce such videos,because there’s none,we shouldn’t do it too? How’s this exploiting people’s sentiments in BJP’s favour? If you did it, why did you hide it? It’s just like the old saying ‘grapes are sour’: Subramanian Swamy on Surgical Strike.
9.15 am: Modi govt is exploiting the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ & trying to win votes through Surgical Strike. Nation wants to ask them did Atal Bihari Vajpayee & Manmohan Singh boast of the success of Army operations during their tenure, just like them?: Randeep Surjewala, Congress
9.00 am: Srinagar: Amarnath Yatra stalled due to heavy rainfall; Dr Piyush Singla, Ganderbal Dy Commissioner, says, ‘we are in constant touch with IMD & closely monitoring the situation.’ Pilgrims say, ‘Hopeful that we’ll soon get the permission to resume yatra’.
8.50 am: Heavy rain in Mathura leaves streets waterlogged in several parts of the city.
8.45 am: United States Ambassador to the United Nations #NikkiHaley visits Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi.
8.30 am: It was a hemorrhagic stroke with a medium size clot which is ordinary, but dangerous for a patient aged 89 years: Hospital sources on former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee admitted to Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata
8.15 am: In 1937, Congress accepted Vande Matram & even gave it the title of ‘national song’, but accepted only the first two stanzas & dropped the remaining. Had the Congress leaders not committed this mistake, the country would not have been divided: BJP chief Amit Shah
8.10 am: When Aurangzeb began torturing Kashmiri Pandits, to free themselves, a group of Kashmiri Pandits met Guru Tegh Bahadur in Delhi & told him about their sufferings & how they were being forcibly converted: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Lucknow (27.06.18)
7.50 am: 2 minors have been arrested for the murder of the 11-year-old boy. Further investigation underway: KV Sreejesh, IG Tripura on 11-year old boy who’s body was found in Bhumihin colony with Kidneys allegedly missing from his body. (27.06.18)
