News Alerts! M Nageshwar Rao appointed as new CBI director with immediate effect
8:20 am We were holding the event in the ground & not on the railway tracks, even after repeated announcements, people continued to stand on the railway tracks. I can’t be held responsible for Amritsar Train Accident: Saurabh Mithu, who organised the Dussehra event near Joda Phatak in Amritsar
7:24 am Jammu And Kashmir: An exchange of fire started between terrorists & security forces at Soothu, Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar earlier this morning. Internet services have been suspended. (visuals deferred by unspecified time)
7:00 am Gujarat: A Vadodara consumer court penalised former cricketer Kapil Dev & actors Govinda & Ravi Kishan for allowing a club run by an Ahmedabad couple, duping people to the tune of Rs 2000 Cr, to use their photographs in a promotional campaign. The couple was arrested in 2017.
6:30 am Petrol & diesel prices in Delhi today are Rs 81.25 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.09) and Rs 74.85 per litre, respectively. Petrol & diesel prices in Mumbai today are Rs 86.73 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.08) and Rs 78.46 per litre, respectively.
