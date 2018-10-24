Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#AmritsarTragedy
#SabarimalaRow
#MeToo
#MJAkbar
#NarendraModi
Home / India / News Alerts! M Nageshwar Rao appointed as new CBI director with immediate effect

News Alerts! M Nageshwar Rao appointed as new CBI director with immediate effect

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 24, 2018 08:30 am
FOLLOW US:

News Alerts, daily news updates, news, india, india news,

8:20 am We were holding the event in the ground & not on the railway tracks, even after repeated announcements, people continued to stand on the railway tracks. I can’t be held responsible for Amritsar Train Accident: Saurabh Mithu, who organised the Dussehra event near Joda Phatak in Amritsar

7:24 am Jammu And Kashmir: An exchange of fire started between terrorists & security forces at Soothu, Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar earlier this morning. Internet services have been suspended. (visuals deferred by unspecified time)

7:00 am Gujarat: A Vadodara consumer court penalised former cricketer Kapil Dev & actors Govinda & Ravi Kishan for allowing a club run by an Ahmedabad couple, duping people to the tune of Rs 2000 Cr, to use their photographs in a promotional campaign. The couple was arrested in 2017.

6:30 am Petrol & diesel prices in Delhi today are Rs 81.25 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.09) and Rs 74.85 per litre, respectively. Petrol & diesel prices in Mumbai today are Rs 86.73 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.08) and Rs 78.46 per litre, respectively.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

Back To Top