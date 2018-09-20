Free Press Journal
News Alerts! Lucknow: 1 youth dead, three missing after drowning in Gomti river during Ganesha idol immersion

7.30 am: Lucknow: 1 youth dead, three missing after they drowned in Gomti river during Ganesha idol immersion yesterday. Rescue operations underway

7.00 am: Bihar: 26-year-old staff Bijendra Kumar & 17-year-old inmate Saroj Kumar shot dead allegedly by another inmate in a juvenile correctional home near Janata Chowk in Purnia at 5:30 pm yesterday. Accused & 4 other inmates fled the spot, case filed against all of them. Probe underway

6.30 am: Madhya Pradesh: Street dogs allegedly attacked a 6-year old boy in Bhopal. Victim’s currently admitted in a hospital. Parents say,’MCD is responsible for this. They get Rs 2 crores to take care of the street animals. It is their responsibility to take care of such things’.

