News Alerts! Kolkata: Teacher accused of sexually assaulting minor girl student arrested

12:53 pm: Habitually women take 2-4 lakhs, level allegations on men & then pick another man. I accept it is in man’s nature. But are women perfect? Can it not be misused? A man’s life gets destroyed because of this: Udit Raj, BJP MP, on ‘Me Too’ movement.

12:52 pm: The teacher, accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl student in a school in south Kolkata, has been arrested.

12:49 pm: Modi ji took out Rs 45,000 Cr from pockets of farmers&poor & gave to Anil Ambani. I asked him in Parliament why did he give the contract to him? I looked him in the eye but he looked here&there. Nation saw that he couldn’t look youth of India in the eye: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan.

12:39 pm: Maharashtra Council of Ministers meeting concludes. It has been decided to send ministers to assess the situation of drought in several areas of state. Ministers Diwakar Raote and Chandrakant Bacchu Patil will look into the visit schedules of the ministers to the affected Talukas.

12:37 pm: Nakkeeran Gopal, Chief Editor of Tamil magazine Nakkeeran, has been arrested after a complaint filed by Raj Bhavan, over publication’s reportage on Nirmala Devi case. Investigation is going on at Chintadripet police station.

12:35 pm: Section 151A of Representation of the People Act, 1951 mandates EC to fill casual vacancies in Parliament & State Legislatures through by-elections within 6 months from date of vacancy, provided that remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is 1 year or more: EC.

12:34 pm: It’s understood that some newspapers have reported that Commission on the one hand announced the by-elections to fill the three casual vacancies in Lok Sabha from Karnataka while the by-elections to fill five vacancies in Lok Sabha from Andhra Pradesh have not been announced: EC

12:21 pm: Maharashtra: Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal being brought out of Nagpur Sessions Court. The Court has granted his three days transit remand to Uttar Pradesh ATS. He was arrested yesterday on charges of spying.

12:06 pm: Our surveillance is very robust, all such cases get detected. We’ve standard protocols. ICMR, National Centre for Disease Control & DGHS are monitoring this. I assure people that everything is under control. There’s no need to panic: Union Minister JP Nadda on cases of Zika virus.

12:01 pm: Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a parked car at R Mall parking on Ghodbunder Road in Manpada, Thane(W). Fire tender on the spot. Rescue operation is underway.

11:50 am: Delhi: Body of a man has been found under suspicious circumstances at Golf Course near Dhaula Kuan. A police team is present at the spot. More details awaited.

11:36 am: Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case: Patna High Court dismisses anticipatory bail application of Bihar’s former Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma

11:19 am: Indian National Rupee (INR) at 74.06 versus the US dollar.

11:19 am: Chennai: MDMK Chief Vaiko outside the Chintadripet police station where Nakkeeran Gopal, Chief Editor of Tamil magazine Nakkeeran, has been detained, after a complaint filed by Raj Bhavan, over publication’s reportage on Nirmala Devi case.

11:08 am: Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over coastal Odisha today. A thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail storms very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir: India Meteorological Department.

11:02 am: West Bengal: One minor girl student allegedly sexually assaulted by a male teacher in a school situated in south Kolkata.

10:58 am: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on a review petition filed against the verdict allowing entry of women of all ages in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. Supreme Court says, ‘review petitions to come up for hearing in due course.’

10:43 am: 10,000 people from near the city of Chernigov in northern Ukraine evacuated, airspace & roads on lockdown 20km (12mi) after powerful explosions rocked a local ammunitions depot: Russia Today.

10:11 am: Telangana: A 38-year-old man was hacked to death in broad daylight in Maheshwaram area in Ranga Reddy district on 7th October. A case has been registered under section 302 IPC, search for the accused is underway.

10:02 am: Police personnel at Meerut’s Delhi Gate police station celebrate after state government decides to promote 25,091 personnel from the post of constable to the post of head constable.

9:49 am: Delhi: Unknown assailants tried to loot a cash van and fired upon security guards present in the van, near DND Toll Plaza Mayur Vihar, last night; One security guard injured, a police investigation is underway.

9:45 am: Maharashtra: Search op is on for the man-eater tigress in Pandharkawda forest,Yavatmal. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest(Wildlife),“We’ve now changed the strategy.Wherever there is possibility for tigress to come,traps will be placed.First effort will be to tranquilize her”.

9:23 am: Nakkeeran Gopal, Chief Editor of Tamil magazine Nakkeeran, has been detained at Chennai Airport, after a complaint filed by Raj Bhavan, over publication’s reportage on Nirmala Devi case.

9:15 am: Sensex opens at 34,651.82; Nifty opens at 10,390.30.

7:58 am: Mumbai: Police rescued a python from near Bandra Kurla Complex last night.