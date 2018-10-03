News Alerts! Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn-in as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan
10.50 am: Delhi: Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn-in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
9.30 am: Indian Rupee now at 73.33 versus the US dollar.
8.45 am: Kolkata: Fire breaks out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. 10 fire engines and Kolkata police rushed to the spot. All the patients are safe.
