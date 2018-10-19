News Alerts! Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Shirdi
10:13 am Pathanamthitta: Journalist Kavitha Jakkal of Hyderabad based Mojo TV and woman activist Rehana Fatima move to the office where the two have been called by Inspector General S Sreejith. Sabarimala Temple
10:11 am Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Shirdi. He will participate in the Sai Baba Samadhi centenary celebrations today.
9:44 am Kerala: The hearing in the bail application matter of activist Rahul Easwar will take place tomorrow before Pathanamthitta Judicial first class Magistrate 1. He was arrested on 17 October from Nilakkal base camp. Sabarimala Temple.
9:19 am Police will not create any issue in Sabarimala and we don’t want a confrontation with you devotees. We are only following the law. I will be discussing with the higher authorities and brief them on the situation: Inspector General S Sreejith to devotees. Sabarimala Temple Kerala
RBI eases liquidity norms for banks.With immediate effect,they’ll be permitted to reckon govt securities held by them up to amt equal to their incremental outstanding credit to Non Banking Financial Co&Housing Finance Co,over amt of credit to NBFCs&HFCs outstanding on Oct 19,’18.
8:38 am Kerala: Journalist Kavitha Jakkal of Hyderabad based Mojo TV, being escorted by police from Pamba to Sannidhanam. Sabarimala Temple
8:05 am Kerala: More visuals from Sannidhanam as protests against the entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala Temple continue.
Kerala: Visuals from Sannidhanam as protests opposing the entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala Temple continue. Protesters say “No woman between 10-50 years of age will enter here. We are protecting Sabarimala.”
7:40 am Another accused Karma involved in Shamli’s rifle loot of Oct 02 has been arrested. He aimed to attack former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal. Punjab Police & UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team investigating the case: ASP Ajay Pratap Singh (pic 1). (18.10.2018)
7:35 am Police force was already here today morning when we were about to leave for Shirdi. It is wrong. It is our Constitutional right to protest. We are being stopped at home only. It is an attempt to suppress our voice through Modi ji: Activist Trupti Desai on being detained by police
7:30 am Pune: Activist Trupti Desai detained by police, earlier this morning. She wrote a letter to SP Ahmednagar y’day demanding to meet PM Modi to discuss Sabrimala Temple issue ahead of his Shirdi visit today. She had also threatened to stop his convoy if he doesn’t meet. Maharashtra
6:41 am Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.38 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.24) and Rs 75.48 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.10), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 87.84 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.24) and Rs 79.13 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.11), respectively.
