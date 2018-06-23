News Alerts! Karnataka: BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur killed by bike borne assailants
8.11 am: WATCH: Water logging inside houses in Hyderabad following heavy showers. Visuals from last night.
8.00 am: US, South Korea agree to indefinitely suspend two exchange program training exercises to support diplomatic negotiations with North Korea, reports AFP.
7.50 am: Maharashtra: Rains lashed parts of Mumbai during early morning hours today. Visuals from Eastern Express Highway.
7.45 am: Karnataka: BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur, Anwar was killed by bike borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, last night at around 9.30 pm.
7.30 am: Gujarat: China recently announced reduction in import duties on jewellery. Gem&Jewellery Export Promotion Council members in Surat say ‘China has reduced import duties which will benefit our manufacturers. The gems & jewelleries business with China will be enhanced.’ (22.06.2018)
7.15 am: Former South Korean Prime Minister Kim Jong-pil has died at age 92: The Associated Press
7.00 am: Gujarat: 7 people killed, 24 injured after a truck skidded off a bridge at Bhavnagar-Somnath highway in Amreli’s Rajula last night.
6.45 am: Maharashtra: Man died after falling in an uncovered manhole near Kurla signal at Eastern Express Highway last night. Identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. Locals say ‘There are several uncovered manholes in the area. We had been complaining about this since a year.
6.30 am: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he fired the company’s top spokesman over use of racial term: The Associated Press
6.15 am: Rajasthan: Unidentified miscreants put a tyre around the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru at Bundi’s Azad Park on June 21, police later removed the tyre off the statue. Police say ‘Matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against miscreants.’
6.00 am: Unnao: Five people killed, 2 injured after they were trapped under a sand-laden truck which turned turtle in Asiwan area yesterday. The injured have been admitted to hospital.
