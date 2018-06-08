Free Press Journal
News alerts: Jammu & Kashmir: Rajnath Singh, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti arrive in Kupwara

— By Agencies | Jun 08, 2018 11:30 am
10:20 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh arrive in Kupwara

9:29 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists attacked Army patrolling party in Haril area of Kupwara district. Area cordoned off, search operation underway (Visuals deferred by unspecified time)

9:00 am: Kanpur: People allege 4 patients died due to failure of air conditioning system at ICU ward of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College. Principal GSVM says, “2 deaths occurred due to cardiac arrest & other 2 due to chronic illness; AC plant to be repaired soon.”

8:21 am: Price of non-branded Petrol in Delhi-Rs 77.42, Kolkata-Rs 80.07, Mumbai -Rs 85.24 and Chennai-Rs 80.37. Prices of non-branded Diesel in Delhi-Rs 68.58, Kolkata-Rs 71.13, Mumbai-Rs 73.02 and Chennai-Rs 72.40.

6:69 am: Thunderstorm/rain likely to occur today in some areas over Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Unnao districts and adjoining areas: Meteorological Centre, Lucknow

4:18 am: JammuAndKashmir: District Police of Rajouri hosted an Iftar party for the people living in the region.

4:11 am: United States immigration authorities say they are temporarily transferring 1600 detainees to federal prisons,

