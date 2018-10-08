Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#PrithviShaw
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / India / News Alerts! J&K: Voting begins in 11 districts in first of four phases of urban local body elections

News Alerts! J&K: Voting begins in 11 districts in first of four phases of urban local body elections

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 08, 2018 08:35 am
FOLLOW US:

news alerts, news updates, daily news updates, india news, india, Jammu and Kashmir civic elections


8:19 am Jammu And Kashmir: People queue outside a polling booth in Rajouri to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections

8:07 am Jammu: People queue outside a polling booth in Gorakh Nagar to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections

7:37 am J&K: Voting begins in districts of Anantnag-4 wards, Budgam-1 ward, Bandipore-16 wards, Baramulla-15, Jammu-153, Kargil-13, Kupwara-18, Leh-13, Poonch-26, Rajouri-59 & Srinagar-3 wards, in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections: Visuals from Budgam’s Ward no 5

7:23 am Jammu And Kashmir: Voting begins in 11 districts in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections; Visuals from Ward no. 48 in Jammu

7:15 am Rameswaram: Unidentified miscreant tried to break into an ATM near Railway Station in the early hours today. Police detained a suspect. Further investigation underway. Tamil Nadu

6:30 am Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.03 per litre (increase by Rs 0.21) and Rs 73.82 (increase by Rs 0.29). Petrol and Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 87.50 (increase by Rs 0.21) and Rs 77.37 (increase by Rs 0.31), respectively.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK