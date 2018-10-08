News Alerts! J&K: Voting begins in 11 districts in first of four phases of urban local body elections
#Punjab: Ludhiana Special Task Force has arrested three people and recovered three quintal Poppy Husk from them.
8:19 am Jammu And Kashmir: People queue outside a polling booth in Rajouri to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections
Jammu And Kashmir: People queue outside a polling booth in Rajouri to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections
8:07 am Jammu: People queue outside a polling booth in Gorakh Nagar to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections
Jammu: People queue outside a polling booth in Gorakh Nagar to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections
Jammu And Kashmir: Voting for urban local bodies underway at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar's Ward no. 2, in Jammu district.
Jammu And Kashmir: Mobile Internet services have been suspended in South Kashmir in the view of the first phase of urban local bodies elections. Mobile Internet speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the Kashmir valley.
7:37 am J&K: Voting begins in districts of Anantnag-4 wards, Budgam-1 ward, Bandipore-16 wards, Baramulla-15, Jammu-153, Kargil-13, Kupwara-18, Leh-13, Poonch-26, Rajouri-59 & Srinagar-3 wards, in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections: Visuals from Budgam’s Ward no 5
J&K: Voting begins in districts of Anantnag-4 wards, Budgam-1 ward, Bandipore-16 wards, Baramulla-15, Jammu-153, Kargil-13, Kupwara-18, Leh-13, Poonch-26, Rajouri-59 & Srinagar-3 wards, in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections: Visuals from Budgam's Ward no 5
7:23 am Jammu And Kashmir: Voting begins in 11 districts in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections; Visuals from Ward no. 48 in Jammu
Jammu And Kashmir: Voting begins in 11 districts in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections; Visuals from Ward no. 48 in Jammu
7:15 am Rameswaram: Unidentified miscreant tried to break into an ATM near Railway Station in the early hours today. Police detained a suspect. Further investigation underway. Tamil Nadu
Rameswaram: Unidentified miscreant tried to break into an ATM near Railway Station in the early hours today. Police detained a suspect. Further investigation underway. Tamil Nadu
Voting begins for 422 of the 1,145 wards in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections in Jammu And Kashmir.
6:30 am Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.03 per litre (increase by Rs 0.21) and Rs 73.82 (increase by Rs 0.29). Petrol and Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 87.50 (increase by Rs 0.21) and Rs 77.37 (increase by Rs 0.31), respectively.
Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.03 per litre (increase by Rs 0.21) and Rs 73.82 (increase by Rs 0.29). Petrol and Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 87.50 (increase by Rs 0.21) and Rs 77.37 (increase by Rs 0.31), respectively.
