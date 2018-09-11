Free Press Journal
News Alerts! Jammu And Kashmir: Two terrorists in an encounter in Kupwara

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 11, 2018 09:02 am
8.55 am: Delhi: Criminal injured in an encounter that broke out between police & the criminal in Jagat Puri, last night.

8.50 am: Jammu And Kashmir: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Guloora area of Handwara in Kupwara district, today. Search operation underway.

8.45 am: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released its first list of 9 candidates for the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. Mumtaz Khan to contest from Charminar, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri from Yakutpura, Akbaruddin Owaisi from Chandrayangutta among others.

8.30 am: HIV/AIDS Act, 2017 has been implemented from Sept 10, 2018: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8.15 am: Protests erupted in different places across Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) demanding an end to the exploitation of natural resources by Islamabad.

7.45 am: Kupwara: 2 terrorists killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Guloora area of Handwara, today. Search operations underway.

7.20 am: Himachal Pradesh: Parents of 26 students who died after their school bus fell into a deep gorge in Kangra’s Nurpur on April 9, crawled at the office of District administration in Dharamshala as a mark of protest yesterday, demanding CBI inquiry into the incident.

7.00 am: The scheme has 2 parts. One is Health Insurance scheme under which medical expenses of beneficiaries up to Rs 5 lakh will be incurred by govt every yr. 2nd part is Health&Wellness Centre.We’ve received Rs 7 lakh for each wellness centre:Dr K C Dogra,Udhampur Chief Medical Officer

6.45 am: Udhampur: Total 32,634 families, 28,700 from rural & 3934 from urban areas of the district, have been registered as beneficiaries of Prime Minister’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, till now.

6.30 am: Aligarh: Minor girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze on Monday, two days after allegedly being raped by two persons on Friday. FIR registered against two persons on her father’s complaint, both arrested. Police investigation underway.

