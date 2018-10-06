News Alerts! Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections to be held on December 7th
15.49 pm: Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections to be held on 7th December
15.49 pm: Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram assembly elections to be held on 28th November
14.56 pm: India wins the first Test match against West Indies by an innings and 272 runs, on the third day
13.49pm Jammu and Kashmir: 15 dead, 19 injured in after minibus fell into a deep gorge at Kela Moth
13.16pm IMD withdraws red alert issued for Idukki and Malappuram districts of Kerala
12.33pm Patna HC asks RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to vacate the government bungalow that was allocated to him while he was the Dy CM of Bihar
Bihar: Patna High Court asks RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to vacate the government bungalow that was allocated to him when he was the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.
12.30pm Ghaziabad: AAP worker Naveen Dass charred to death after SUV caught fire near Loni-Bhopura road
Ghaziabad: Aam Aadmi Party worker Naveen Dass charred to death after his SUV caught fire near Loni-Bhopura road in the early morning hours on Friday. SP (city) Shlok Kumar say, 'family has alleged murder & we have registered a case on the basis of their complaint. Probe underway'
11.30pm India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3: West Indies at 33/1 in the second innings at lunch
11.28pm Shivpuri: 2 toll plaza employees critically injured after allegedly being thrashed by BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan & his aides
Shivpuri: 2 toll plaza employees critically injured after allegedly being thrashed by BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan & his aides in Kolaras y'day because they asked the leader for his identity proof. Incident captured on CCTV camera, the MP denied his involvement. #MadhyaPradesh
10.58am Delhi court directs Lalu Prasad to be produced through video conference on Nov 19 in cases filed by CBI and ED
10:51 am West Indies all out for 181 in the first innings. India gets 468 runs lead.
10:50 am Jammu & Kashmir: A mini bus on its way from Banihal to Ramban fell into a deep gorge at Kela Moth on Jammu Srinagar National Highway. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited
Delhi’s Patiala House Court fixes 19th November as the next date of hearing. Accused Lalu Yadav to appear via video conferencing.
IRCTC scam case: Delhi's Patiala House Court Court grants regular bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other accused who were present at the hearing
10.34am IRCTC scam case: Delhi Court grants regular bail to Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi
10:19 am 40-year-old man killed, his brother injured, in an attack by some persons in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar last night. The deceased was allegedly attacked because pet dog of one of the accused received minor injuries after being hit by his car. Case registered against three persons
Pune: Police have arrested Deputy engineer of Railway and his assistant in connection with flex hoarding collapse incident in Shivaji Nagar that claimed lives of 4 people & left several injured yesterday. #Maharashtra
10:07 am Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposes the bail of Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others at Patiala House Court in IRCTC scam case; says ‘regular bail will hamper the case investigation’. Court had earlier granted them interim bail
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Kanpur, received by Governor Ram Naik; he will participate in 4th India International Science Festival among other events
Lucknow: Wife of 65-yr-old Lucknow jeweller Kishorilal Soni who was abducted on 28th September while he was returning from his shop, says, "A thorough investigation should be conducted and my husband should be brought back to India respectfully. We don't trust Nepal police."
UP police gave us a number on which a Nepal police personnel made me speak to my father. My father said that he was abducted from near his shop but did not know his current location. My father's statement was verified with CCTV footage which proved he was abducted: Vikas Soni
10:01 am UP Police told us that my father is being held for questioning in Nepalgunj in connection with an old theft&murder case. They said they won’t be able to help us further as the matter was now with Nepal police: Vikas Soni, son of Lucknow jeweller who was abducted on 28th Sept
UP Police told us that my father is being held for questioning in Nepalgunj in connection with an old theft&murder case. They said they won't be able to help us further as the matter was now with Nepal police: Vikas Soni, son of Lucknow jeweller who was abducted on 28th Sept
10:01 am Vikas Soni,son of 65-yr-old Lucknow jeweller Kishorilal Soni who was abducted on Sep 28,says,”Nepal Police abducts an innocent Indian citizen from Lucknow &takes him to Nepal. Does Indian govt not feel responsible that one of its citizens has been taken away to another country.”
Vikas Soni,son of 65-yr-old Lucknow jeweller Kishorilal Soni who was abducted on Sep 28,says,"Nepal Police abducts an innocent Indian citizen from Lucknow &takes him to Nepal. Does Indian govt not feel responsible that one of its citizens has been taken away to another country."
Election Commission to announce dates of the upcoming assembly polls in a press conference later today
8:53 am He is admitted at RIMS, Ranchi, the doctors have declared him physically unfit to travel’. Jail authorities have informed the court of his inability to appear before it today: RJD’s Bhola Yadav, on RJD Chief Lalu Yadav summoned by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in IRCTC scam case
He is admitted at RIMS, Ranchi, the doctors have declared him physically unfit to travel'. Jail authorities have informed the court of his inability to appear before it today: RJD's Bhola Yadav, on RJD Chief Lalu Yadav summoned by Delhi's Patiala House Court in IRCTC scam case
8:50 am Police make special arrangement for the festive season. We mobilise additional forces also. 5 BSF companies in Amritsar are deployed for this purpose alone. If rumours are spread on social media, we investigate to find the person responsible,& take action: Punjab DGP Suresh Arora
Police make special arrangement for the festive season. We mobilise additional forces also. 5 BSF companies in Amritsar are deployed for this purpose alone. If rumours are spread on social media, we investigate to find the person responsible,& take action: Punjab DGP Suresh Arora
8:23 am Maharashtra Home Minister said a good thing yesterday that ‘you should report to police, why are you doing media trial?’ If you don’t go to the police, we’ll suspect your intentions. We aren’t in favour or against anyone: Annu Kapoor. Tanushree Dutta
Maharashtra Home Minister said a good thing yesterday that 'you should report to police, why are you doing media trial?' If you don't go to the police, we'll suspect your intentions. We aren't in favour or against anyone: Annu Kapoor. #TanushreeDutta
Karnataka: Raids underway at 3 locations of government official Chandragouda B Patil in Belagavi and 3 locations of government official Chidanand B Minchinal in Bagalkot in connection with disproportionate assets cases against them
7:10 am In reaction to the Himmatnagar’s Gambhoi rape incident, some ppl are targeting those who have come to Gujarat from other states. This is totally unacceptable. We have arrested more than 150 such ppl&are patrolling areas that have more non-Gujarati ppl: Shivanand Jha, DGP, Gujarat
In reaction to the Himmatnagar's Gambhoi rape incident, some ppl are targeting those who have come to Gujarat from other states. This is totally unacceptable. We have arrested more than 150 such ppl&are patrolling areas that have more non-Gujarati ppl: Shivanand Jha, DGP, Gujarat
6:30 am Petrol and Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.68 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 73.24 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29), respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.15 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 76.75 (decrease by Rs 0.70), respectively.
Petrol and Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.68 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 73.24 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29), respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.15 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 76.75 (decrease by Rs 0.70), respectively.
