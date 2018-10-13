News Alerts! India vs West Indies Second Test: West Indies all out for 311 in their first innings

Free Press Journal
India vs West Indies Second Test: West Indies all out for 311 in their first innings

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 13, 2018 10:18 am
(Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

10.10 am: India vs West Indies Second Test: West Indies all out for 311(Chase 106) in their first innings, on day 2. Umesh Yadav took 6 wickets for 88 runs

10.00 am: We are awaiting reports on Shardul Thakur’s scans. He will not take the field today: BCCI

9.15 am: Independent Candidate and former National Conference leader Junaid Azim Mattu who resigned from NC disagreeing over decision to boycott local body polls, casts his vote in Srinagar’s Barzulla.

8.45 am: Union Minister Dr. Harshvardhan played the role of Raja Janak in Luv Kush Ram Leela in Old Delhi yesterday

8.00 am: We have got a great response. It is like a societal change. Lyricist Vairamuthu I have already named and we have got info of many other names from the Carnatic music industry. Trying to convince victims to speak to women journalists: Chinmayi Sripaada, Singer #Metoo

7.00 am: Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate escapes unhurt in an attack by unidentified miscreants with a sword late last night. His bodyguard (in picture) & two party workers injured in the attack.

