News Alerts! India vs West Indies Second Test: West Indies all out for 311 in their first innings
10.10 am: India vs West Indies Second Test: West Indies all out for 311(Chase 106) in their first innings, on day 2. Umesh Yadav took 6 wickets for 88 runs
10.00 am: We are awaiting reports on Shardul Thakur’s scans. He will not take the field today: BCCI
We are awaiting reports on Shardul Thakur’s scans. He will not take the field today: BCCI #INDvsWI (file pic) pic.twitter.com/krh92pqyOy
9.15 am: Independent Candidate and former National Conference leader Junaid Azim Mattu who resigned from NC disagreeing over decision to boycott local body polls, casts his vote in Srinagar’s Barzulla.
Independent Candidate and former National Conference leader Junaid Azim Mattu who resigned from NC disagreeing over decision to boycott local body polls, casts his vote in Srinagar’s Barzulla. #jammukashmirelection pic.twitter.com/gJNEAUqyfb
High time some ppl get off the moral high horse, anybody who disagrees with the two regional parties is labelled a BJP puppet by them, the fact is both NC and PDP have been in alliance with BJP before. So It is hilarious: Junaid Mattu, Independent Candidate #jammukashmirelection pic.twitter.com/Q2kiC3XQ5O
8.45 am: Union Minister Dr. Harshvardhan played the role of Raja Janak in Luv Kush Ram Leela in Old Delhi yesterday
Union Minister Dr. Harshvardhan played the role of Raja Janak in Luv Kush Ram Leela in Old Delhi yesterday pic.twitter.com/EqcK8jjfUk
8.00 am: We have got a great response. It is like a societal change. Lyricist Vairamuthu I have already named and we have got info of many other names from the Carnatic music industry. Trying to convince victims to speak to women journalists: Chinmayi Sripaada, Singer #Metoo
We have got a great response. It is like a societal change. Lyricist #Vairamuthu I have already named and we have got info of many other names from the Carnatic music industry. Trying to convince victims to speak to women journalists: #ChinmayiSripaada, Singer #Metoo pic.twitter.com/6AZDfD9eEK
7.00 am: Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate escapes unhurt in an attack by unidentified miscreants with a sword late last night. His bodyguard (in picture) & two party workers injured in the attack.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate escapes unhurt in an attack by unidentified miscreants with a sword late last night. His bodyguard (in picture) & two party workers injured in the attack. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/EV696KqQDn
