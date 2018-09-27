News Alerts! Salman Khan moved the Supreme Court alleging threats received for ‘Loveyatri’, CJI agrees to hear matter
13.35pm Salman Khan moved the Supreme Court alleging threats received for ‘Loveyatri’
Bollywood actor Salman Khan moved the Supreme Court alleging threats received for the movie ‘Loveyatri’. CJI Dipak Misra has agreed to hear the matter later today. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/EufQUoVPmH
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
13.13pm Without knowing the veracity of something, it’s not right for me to comment: Aamir Khan on Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of harassment
Without knowing the veracity of something, it’s not right for me to comment on it. But whenever something like this does happen, it’s a sad thing. Whether this has happened, that is for people to investigate it: Aamir Khan on Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of harassment. pic.twitter.com/SCyofoF7Xs
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
13.12pm Neither my name is Tanushree nor Nana Patekar. So, how can I answer your question?: Amitabh Bachchan on Tanushree Dutta accusations
Neither my name is Tanushree nor Nana Patekar. So, how can I answer your question?: Amitabh Bachchan on Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of harassment. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/kyqSRnhYJf
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
13.07pm Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Kamadgiri Temple in Chitrakoot
Congress President Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Kamadgiri Temple in Chitrakoot earlier today. He was accompanied by party leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3Rt27i9nwm
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
12.31pm No further FIR will be entertained against the producer of ‘Loveyatri’, says SC
12.31pm No coercive action shall be taken against Salman Khan Ventures Private ltd, the producers of bollywood movie ‘Loveratri’, says SC
12.28pm Triple Talaq ordinance should be challenged in Court because it’s a fraud: Asaduddin Owaisi
My opinion is that Triple Talaq ordinance should be challenged in Court because it’s a fraud. In first page of the ordinance,govt says that Supreme Court has termed it unconstitutional but SC didn’t say any such thing rather it had just set it aside: Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/d5xNY9CAkq
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
12.12pm Kerala nun rape case: Trial on the bail plea of Bishop Franco Mulakkal scheduled for next Wednesday
Kerala nun rape case: Trial on the bail plea of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is over at Kerala High Court, order scheduled for next Wednesday (October 3)
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
10.56 am: Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is unconstitutional: Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra
Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is unconstitutional: Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra pic.twitter.com/gRDrl3TpWy
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
10.53 am: Mere adultery can’t be a crime, unless it attracts the scope of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC: CJI Dipak Misra reading verdict on the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
Mere adultery can’t be a crime, unless it attracts the scope of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC: CJI Dipak Misra reading verdict on the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pic.twitter.com/FNFyhQqNto
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
10.50 am: Legal subordination of one sex by another is wrong. Social progression of women & views of Justice Nariman in Triple Talaq case considered. Adultery can be grounds for dissolution of marriage: CJI reading verdict on petition challenging validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of IPC
Legal subordination of one sex by another is wrong. Social progression of women & views of Justice Nariman in Triple Talaq case considered. Adultery can be grounds for dissolution of marriage: CJI reading verdict on petition challenging validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of IPC
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
10.45 am: The magnificent beauty of the democracy is I, you and we: CJI Dipak Misra on the petition challenging the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
The magnificent beauty of the democracy is I, you and we: CJI Dipak Misra on the petition challenging the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
Equality is the governing principle of a system. Husband is not the master of the wife: CJI Dipak Misra reading out the verdict on the petition challenging the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of IPC pic.twitter.com/FO1Yk4A7ET
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
Parameters of fundamental rights should include rights of women. Individual dignity important in a sanctified society.System can’t treat women unequally. Women can’t be asked to think what a society desires:CJI reading verdict on petition challenging validity of Sec 497(Adultery) pic.twitter.com/FMRLxi5n9t
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
10.10 am: We’re aware how Robert Vadra is working as de facto Congress pres. BJP in a PC asked Rahul Gandhi a few questions on Rafale, & Vadra came to answer.We’ve one question for Vadra,’tu idhar udhar ki baat na kar, ye bata ki UPA ke samay par Rafale ka karwaan kyun ruka?’: Sambit Patra
We’re aware how Robert Vadra is working as de facto Congress pres. BJP in a PC asked Rahul Gandhi a few questions on Rafale, & Vadra came to answer.We’ve one question for Vadra,’tu idhar udhar ki baat na kar, ye bata ki UPA ke samay par Rafale ka karwaan kyun ruka?’: Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/IXLVIJXzDk
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
10.00 am: DMK president MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai late last night. He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. He will be discharged this afternoon.
DMK president MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai late last night. He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. He will be discharged this afternoon. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/4Shmw6dStR
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
9.20 am: Income Tax raids continue for the second day at RJD MLA Abu Dojana’s offices in Bihar’s Patna.
Income Tax raids continue for the second day at RJD MLA Abu Dojana’s offices in #Bihar‘s Patna.
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
9.00 am: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to participate in IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission meeting in New York today, on the sidelines of UNGA. Meeting of foreign ministers of SAARC will also be held today.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to participate in IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission meeting in New York today, on the sidelines of #UNGA. Meeting of foreign ministers of SAARC will also be held today. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/cFzdeehS5o
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
8.30 am: Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in the encounter in Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district today. Firing has stopped. Search operation is underway.
One terrorist killed in the encounter in Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district today. Firing has stopped. Search operation is underway. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/iIa2fKCqYW
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
8.00 am: Delhi: At 8 am today, 18,295 cusec of water was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage. Yamuna river is flowing at 205.49 meters, above danger mark of 204 meters.
Delhi: At 8 am today, 18,295 cusec of water was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage. Yamuna river is flowing at 205.49 meters, above danger mark of 204 meters. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/9X7MzFriSz
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018
6.45 am: Meerut: We were sitting&studying when members of Bajrang Dal came,locked me up in a room&beat him (the man) up. They asked me for an ID&taunted us saying ‘how will you get married? He’s Muslim,you’re Hindu’: Woman abused&slapped by cops for being friends with a Muslim man
We were sitting&studying when members of Bajrang Dal came,locked me up in a room&beat him (the man) up. They asked me for an ID&taunted us saying ‘how will you get married? He’s Muslim,you’re Hindu’: Woman abused&slapped by cops for being friends with a Muslim man #Meerut (26.09) pic.twitter.com/RPflnNZ5cp
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2018
We said there’s nothing like that. Police reached later&put us in separate vehicles. They misbehaved with me. In police station,a woman asked me to file a rape complaint against him. My family&I refused: Woman abused&slapped by cops for being friends with Muslim man #Meerut(26.9) pic.twitter.com/pVFpfGjtIU
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2018
6.30 am: New York: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held a bilateral meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Sept 26 on the sidelines of the UNGA
New York: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held a bilateral meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Sept 26 on the sidelines of the #UNGA. pic.twitter.com/uEwACzHmJV
— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018