News Alerts! Salman Khan moved the Supreme Court alleging threats received for 'Loveyatri', CJI agrees to hear matter

News Alerts! Salman Khan moved the Supreme Court alleging threats received for ‘Loveyatri’, CJI agrees to hear matter

Sep 27, 2018 01:35 pm
13.35pm Salman Khan moved the Supreme Court alleging threats received for ‘Loveyatri’

13.13pm Without knowing the veracity of something, it’s not right for me to comment: Aamir Khan on Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of harassment

13.12pm Neither my name is Tanushree nor Nana Patekar. So, how can I answer your question?: Amitabh Bachchan on Tanushree Dutta accusations

13.07pm Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Kamadgiri Temple in Chitrakoot

12.31pm No further FIR will be entertained against the producer of ‘Loveyatri’, says SC

12.31pm No coercive action shall be taken against Salman Khan Ventures Private ltd, the producers of bollywood movie ‘Loveratri’, says SC

12.28pm Triple Talaq ordinance should be challenged in Court because it’s a fraud: Asaduddin Owaisi

12.12pm Kerala nun rape case: Trial on the bail plea of Bishop Franco Mulakkal scheduled for next Wednesday

10.56 am: Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is unconstitutional: Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra


10.53 am: Mere adultery can’t be a crime, unless it attracts the scope of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC: CJI Dipak Misra reading verdict on the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

10.50 am: Legal subordination of one sex by another is wrong. Social progression of women & views of Justice Nariman in Triple Talaq case considered. Adultery can be grounds for dissolution of marriage: CJI reading verdict on petition challenging validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of IPC

10.45 am: The magnificent beauty of the democracy is I, you and we: CJI Dipak Misra on the petition challenging the validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)


10.10 am: We’re aware how Robert Vadra is working as de facto Congress pres. BJP in a PC asked Rahul Gandhi a few questions on Rafale, & Vadra came to answer.We’ve one question for Vadra,’tu idhar udhar ki baat na kar, ye bata ki UPA ke samay par Rafale ka karwaan kyun ruka?’: Sambit Patra

10.00 am: DMK president MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai late last night. He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. He will be discharged this afternoon.

9.20 am: Income Tax raids continue for the second day at RJD MLA Abu Dojana’s offices in Bihar’s Patna.

9.00 am: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to participate in IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission meeting in New York today, on the sidelines of UNGA. Meeting of foreign ministers of SAARC will also be held today.

8.30 am: Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in the encounter in Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district today. Firing has stopped. Search operation is underway.

8.00 am: Delhi: At 8 am today, 18,295 cusec of water was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage. Yamuna river is flowing at 205.49 meters, above danger mark of 204 meters.

6.45 am: Meerut: We were sitting&studying when members of Bajrang Dal came,locked me up in a room&beat him (the man) up. They asked me for an ID&taunted us saying ‘how will you get married? He’s Muslim,you’re Hindu’: Woman abused&slapped by cops for being friends with a Muslim man

6.30 am: New York: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held a bilateral meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Sept 26 on the sidelines of the UNGA

