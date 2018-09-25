News Alerts! NC leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigns disagreeing with party over boycotting local body and panchayat elections
National Conference leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from the party, disagreeing with the party over decision to boycott local body and panchayat elections. #JammuAndKashmir (file pic) pic.twitter.com/vzSpUqpNaM
#TripleTalaq ordinance challenged in the Supreme Court. Samastha Kerala Jam’eyyath ul-Ulama, a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics has filed a petition pic.twitter.com/bTv4lkXRVt
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi High court lists the matter for October 9 for final hearing.
Supreme Court has dismissed the petition seeking ban on legislators from practicing as lawyers. pic.twitter.com/w1rij14Lk3
#Karnataka: Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake spills toxic foam pic.twitter.com/u1nRCnMYXk
It’s matter of shame for Congress that a person like Rahul Gandhi,who is irresponsible&is a liar,is their president.We can’t expect anything else from a leader whose entire family is buried in scams,be it Bofors or National Herald:RS Prasad on RG’s comment’The fun has just begun’ pic.twitter.com/LJ7hXWXwRi
All nine accused in the 18-year-old abduction case of Kannada superstar Dr. Rajkumar by sandalwood smuggler Veerappan in July 2000, acquitted: Additional District Judge K Mani in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district. #TamilNadu
Fisheries vessel Osiris reached off Amsterdam isle by 9:30 am.Survey was carried out for suitability of the jetty&the vessel is now going alongside the island.Golden Globe Race skipper&CDR Abhilash Tomy to be subsequently transferred to hospital for medical evaluation:Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/AiPaSd4qkS
9.40 am: FM Arun Jaitley to hold a meeting with Public Sector Banks today. Officials from Debt Recovery Tribunal, Bank Board Bureau,Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Ministry of Rural Dev&Ministry of Housing and Urban Dev to also take part in the meeting.
FM Arun Jaitley to hold a meeting with Public Sector Banks today. Officials from Debt Recovery Tribunal, Bank Board Bureau,Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Ministry of Rural Dev&Ministry of Housing and Urban Dev to also take part in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/ADIFEYG8SG
The meeting chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will hold discussions on the review of recovery, bank performance and reforms, financial inclusion, digitalisation, housing loans, MSME lending and new initiatives.
9.15 am: Varanasi:Scuffle broke out b/w junior doctors of BHU’s Sir Sunderlal hospital & a patient’s kin last night following which security force was deployed. Police says,”The situation is under control. We will collect CCTV footage to identify the culprits. We have detained one person.”
Varanasi:Scuffle broke out b/w junior doctors of BHU’s Sir Sunderlal hospital & a patient’s kin last night following which security force was deployed. Police says,”The situation is under control. We will collect CCTV footage to identify the culprits.We have detained one person.” pic.twitter.com/v3yKTeeeNa
8.30 am: “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi,” US President Donald Trump told EAM Sushma Swaraj as the two exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics in New York on Monday: Diplomatic sources
“I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi,” US President Donald Trump told EAM Sushma Swaraj as the two exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics in New York on Monday: Diplomatic sources (Pic source: UN Web TV) pic.twitter.com/ofBP35lLzc
7.45 am: BJP Tamil Nadu President Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan has nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Noble Peace Prize 2019 for launching the healthcare scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana – ‘Ayushman Bharat’, also appealed to people to join her in nominating the PM.
BJP Tamil Nadu President Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan has nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Noble Peace Prize 2019 for launching the healthcare scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana – ‘Ayushman Bharat’, also appealed to people to join her in nominating the PM. ( File pic) pic.twitter.com/cVb2J3JSQh
7.30 am: Jammu And Kashmir: Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Baramulla following exchange of fire with terrorists in the early morning. No casualties/injuries have been reported. More details awaited.
#JammuAndKashmir: Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Baramulla following exchange of fire with terrorists in the early morning. No casualties/injuries have been reported. More details awaited.
7.00 am: Haryana: A minor girl filed a police complaint of rape against one person & molestation against two persons in Fatehabad’s Kulan area y’day. Police say ‘An FIR has been registered against 3 people under POCSO Act. Statements are being taken. Investigation underway.’
Haryana: A minor girl filed a police complaint of rape against one person & molestation against two persons in Fatehabad’s Kulan area y’day. Police say ‘An FIR has been registered against 3 people under POCSO Act. Statements are being taken. Investigation underway.’ (24.09.2018) pic.twitter.com/MmDjCmdqeg
6.30 am: Allahabad: 25 NCC cadets were admitted to Beli hospital last night allegedly due to food poisoning. Dist Magistrate Suhas LY(pic 3) says ‘Some children are also in SRM hospital. All are stable but are being monitored.’ They were participating in an NCC camp in KP College.’
Allahabad: 25 NCC cadets were admitted to Beli hospital last night allegedly due to food poisoning. Dist Magistrate Suhas LY(pic 3) says ‘Some children are also in SRM hospital. All are stable but are being monitored.’ They were participating in an NCC camp in KP College.’ (24.9) pic.twitter.com/mM4IZDVfBo
