— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 25, 2018 03:35 pm
15.35PM National Conference leader Junaid Azim Mattu resigns disagreeing with party over boycotting local body and panchayat elections

15.28pm Religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics has filed a petition

15.03pm Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi HC lists matter for October 9 for final hearing

14.20pm Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla’s Tuzzar

13.27pm Tanakpur-Pithoragarh route blocked at several places due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

12.36pm Supreme Court has dismissed the petition seeking ban on legislators from practicing as lawyers

12.30pm Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake spills toxic foam

12.19pm It’s matter of shame for Congress that a person like Rahul Gandhi, who is irresponsible and is a liar: Ravi Shankar Prasad

12.09pm All nine accused in 18-year-old abduction case of Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar, acquitted

12.05pm Golden Globe Race skipper & CDR Abhilash Tomy to be subsequently transferred to hospital for medical evaluation: Indian Navy

11.50am SC asks UP government to consider declaring certain portions of the area surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage

11.50am SC extends till Nov 15 the time for UP government to submit a vision document on protection of Taj Mahal

11.50am UP government tells SC that it would be difficult to declare entire Agra as a heritage city

9.40 am: FM Arun Jaitley to hold a meeting with Public Sector Banks today. Officials from Debt Recovery Tribunal, Bank Board Bureau,Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Ministry of Rural Dev&Ministry of Housing and Urban Dev to also take part in the meeting.

9.15 am: Varanasi:Scuffle broke out b/w junior doctors of BHU’s Sir Sunderlal hospital & a patient’s kin last night following which security force was deployed. Police says,”The situation is under control. We will collect CCTV footage to identify the culprits. We have detained one person.”

8.30 am: “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi,” US President Donald Trump told EAM Sushma Swaraj as the two exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics in New York on Monday: Diplomatic sources

7.45 am: BJP Tamil Nadu President Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan has nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Noble Peace Prize 2019 for launching the healthcare scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana – ‘Ayushman Bharat’, also appealed to people to join her in nominating the PM.

7.30 am: Jammu And Kashmir: Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Baramulla following exchange of fire with terrorists in the early morning. No casualties/injuries have been reported. More details awaited.

7.00 am: Haryana: A minor girl filed a police complaint of rape against one person & molestation against two persons in Fatehabad’s Kulan area y’day. Police say ‘An FIR has been registered against 3 people under POCSO Act. Statements are being taken. Investigation underway.’

6.30 am: Allahabad: 25 NCC cadets were admitted to Beli hospital last night allegedly due to food poisoning. Dist Magistrate Suhas LY(pic 3) says ‘Some children are also in SRM hospital. All are stable but are being monitored.’ They were participating in an NCC camp in KP College.’

