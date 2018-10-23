News Alerts! Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Anti-Narcotics Cell in possession of banned narcotic substance
11:23 am Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan arrested from a hotel in Belapur* by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police last night, in possession of banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets); he will be produced before a court today. Maharashtra
11:17 am Supreme Court dismisses a PIL seeking direction to the political parties and politicians to account for the losses & damages caused to the public property following violence during April 2 ‘Bharat Bandh’, which was called in protest against amendments in SC/ST Act
Two accused in Congress worker Manoj Dubey murder case have been arrested by Mumbai Police. Manoj Dubey was allegedly killed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on 21 October allegedly over a Facebook post claiming Congress victory in 2019 elections
10:57 am West Bengal Police clarifies that no decision has been taken about erection of two watch towers to monitor security at residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
10:45 am Supreme Court to hear on November 13 the petitions seeking a review of the verdict that allowed entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala Temple
10.40 am: No ban on sell of firecrackers, but with certain conditions: Supreme Court
9.45 am: Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to meet in Delhi later today to discuss Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016. Representatives of the Home Ministry and Law Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs will be present in the meeting
9.30 am: Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar; he will hold a review meeting on the security situation and will also meet Governor Satyapal Malik.
9.00 am: Delhi: 39-year-old driver of a private school cab arrested under POCSO Act in Shahbad Dairy area today for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl
8.30 am: 46 organisations in Assam have called for a 12-hour statewide bandh today against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016
8.00 am: Tamil Nadu: Five Indian fishermen belonging to Nagapattnam apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy along with one mechanised boat while they were fishing near Neduntheevu early this morning
7.30 am: Indian Army and Pakistan Army to hold DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) level talks today; Indian Army to raise issues of infiltration bids, actions of Border Action Team (BAT),& use of Pakistan&Pakistan Occupied Kashmir territory for propagating terrorist activities.
7.00 am: Repair & maintenance work on the intersection to be done from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs today at Mumbai Airport. Several flights rescheduled.
6.30 am: Baghpat: Unidentified criminals looted a businessman & his son after hurling chili powder into their eyes when they were returning from their shop last night. The son was shot in his legs when they tried to resist the loot. Police say “Case registered, We’ll arrest culprits soon”.
