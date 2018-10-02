11:11 am Visuals from UP-Delhi border where farmers have been stopped during ‘Kisan Kranti Padyatra’. The ‘Kisan Kranti Padyatra’ has been organized by farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

11:10 am West Bengal: 4 people were injured in explosion in Dum Dum’s Nager Bazar area at 9.30 am, today. Cause of explosion is yet to be ascertained; Police and fire brigade at the spot.

10:54 am Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterre visit an exhibition during Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention, at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10:46 am Anna Hazare who was scheduled to go on hunger-strike from today postpones the agitation after talks with Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan. He was to sit on hunger over demand for appointment of Lokpal and welfare measures for farmers.

10:19 am United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Gandhi 150

10:11 am Why have we been stopped here (at UP-Delhi border)? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don’t tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh?: Naresh Tikait, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union

9:27 am WATCH Indian Air Force’s Garud Commando Force conducts exercise at Jalandhar’s Adampur airbase.

9:13 am Nagpur: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis takes part in ‘Padayatra’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi . Gandhi 150

9:10 am Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Lucknow, today. Gandhi 150

9:03 am Guj:21 lions have died so far in Dalkhania range’s Sarasiya in Gir forest. Chief Conservator of Forest(Wildlife)Junagarh says,”No lions were found dead in any other area.31 lions from Samardi area rescued,kept in isolation&their check-up being done,taking all preventive measures”

8:45 am Punjab: Indian Air Force’s Garud Commando Force conducts exercise at Jalandhar’s Adampur airbase.

8:27 am Students of Kalyan Railway School painted a local train for Mahatma Gandhi ‘s birth anniversary and to create awareness for Swachh Bharat Maharashtra

8:25 am Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Gandhi 150

Besides humanitarian aid & disaster relief,bricks carried by ships, the ships are carrying 30,000L of bottled drinking water, 1500L of packed juices,

8:15 am Vivek Tiwari’s post mortem report reveals that he died due to a gunshot on the left side of the chin

7:30 am WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Gandhi 150

7:05 am Sonia Gandhi pays tribute at Rajghat on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

7:00 am Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute at Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary.