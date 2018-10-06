News Alerts! Jammu and Kashmir: Mini bus falls into a deep gorge at Kela Moth

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 06, 2018 10:53 am
10:51 am West Indies all out for 181 in the first innings. India gets 468 runs lead.

10:50 am Jammu & Kashmir: A mini bus on its way from Banihal to Ramban fell into a deep gorge at Kela Moth on Jammu Srinagar National Highway. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited

10:19 am 40-year-old man killed, his brother injured, in an attack by some persons in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar last night. The deceased was allegedly attacked because pet dog of one of the accused received minor injuries after being hit by his car. Case registered against three persons

10:07 am Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposes the bail of Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others at Patiala House Court in IRCTC scam case; says ‘regular bail will hamper the case investigation’. Court had earlier granted them interim bail

10:01 am UP Police told us that my father is being held for questioning in Nepalgunj in connection with an old theft&murder case. They said they won’t be able to help us further as the matter was now with Nepal police: Vikas Soni, son of Lucknow jeweller who was abducted on 28th Sept

10:01 am Vikas Soni,son of 65-yr-old Lucknow jeweller Kishorilal Soni who was abducted on Sep 28,says,”Nepal Police abducts an innocent Indian citizen from Lucknow &takes him to Nepal. Does Indian govt not feel responsible that one of its citizens has been taken away to another country.”

8:53 am He is admitted at RIMS, Ranchi, the doctors have declared him physically unfit to travel’. Jail authorities have informed the court of his inability to appear before it today: RJD’s Bhola Yadav, on RJD Chief Lalu Yadav summoned by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in IRCTC scam case

8:50 am Police make special arrangement for the festive season. We mobilise additional forces also. 5 BSF companies in Amritsar are deployed for this purpose alone. If rumours are spread on social media, we investigate to find the person responsible,& take action: Punjab DGP Suresh Arora

8:23 am Maharashtra Home Minister said a good thing yesterday that ‘you should report to police, why are you doing media trial?’ If you don’t go to the police, we’ll suspect your intentions. We aren’t in favour or against anyone: Annu Kapoor. Tanushree Dutta

7:10 am In reaction to the Himmatnagar’s Gambhoi rape incident, some ppl are targeting those who have come to Gujarat from other states. This is totally unacceptable. We have arrested more than 150 such ppl&are patrolling areas that have more non-Gujarati ppl: Shivanand Jha, DGP, Gujarat

6:30 am Petrol and Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.68 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 73.24 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29), respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.15 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 76.75 (decrease by Rs 0.70), respectively.

