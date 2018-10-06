News Alerts! Jammu and Kashmir: Mini bus falls into a deep gorge at Kela Moth
10:51 am West Indies all out for 181 in the first innings. India gets 468 runs lead.
10:50 am Jammu & Kashmir: A mini bus on its way from Banihal to Ramban fell into a deep gorge at Kela Moth on Jammu Srinagar National Highway. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited
Delhi’s Patiala House Court fixes 19th November as the next date of hearing. Accused Lalu Yadav to appear via video conferencing.
IRCTC scam case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court Court grants regular bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other accused who were present at the hearing pic.twitter.com/AQ4qrOx06P
10:19 am 40-year-old man killed, his brother injured, in an attack by some persons in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar last night. The deceased was allegedly attacked because pet dog of one of the accused received minor injuries after being hit by his car. Case registered against three persons
Pune: Police have arrested Deputy engineer of Railway and his assistant in connection with flex hoarding collapse incident in Shivaji Nagar that claimed lives of 4 people & left several injured yesterday. #Maharashtra
10:07 am Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposes the bail of Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others at Patiala House Court in IRCTC scam case; says ‘regular bail will hamper the case investigation’. Court had earlier granted them interim bail
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Kanpur, received by Governor Ram Naik; he will participate in 4th India International Science Festival among other events pic.twitter.com/97jOrQ4zzq
Lucknow: Wife of 65-yr-old Lucknow jeweller Kishorilal Soni who was abducted on 28th September while he was returning from his shop, says, “A thorough investigation should be conducted and my husband should be brought back to India respectfully. We don’t trust Nepal police.” pic.twitter.com/GQ5m6Nt8LX
UP police gave us a number on which a Nepal police personnel made me speak to my father. My father said that he was abducted from near his shop but did not know his current location. My father’s statement was verified with CCTV footage which proved he was abducted: Vikas Soni pic.twitter.com/rN3pJ3FLm2
10:01 am UP Police told us that my father is being held for questioning in Nepalgunj in connection with an old theft&murder case. They said they won’t be able to help us further as the matter was now with Nepal police: Vikas Soni, son of Lucknow jeweller who was abducted on 28th Sept
10:01 am Vikas Soni,son of 65-yr-old Lucknow jeweller Kishorilal Soni who was abducted on Sep 28,says,”Nepal Police abducts an innocent Indian citizen from Lucknow &takes him to Nepal. Does Indian govt not feel responsible that one of its citizens has been taken away to another country.”
Election Commission to announce dates of the upcoming assembly polls in a press conference later today pic.twitter.com/k5UNlRRRKe
8:53 am He is admitted at RIMS, Ranchi, the doctors have declared him physically unfit to travel’. Jail authorities have informed the court of his inability to appear before it today: RJD’s Bhola Yadav, on RJD Chief Lalu Yadav summoned by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in IRCTC scam case
8:50 am Police make special arrangement for the festive season. We mobilise additional forces also. 5 BSF companies in Amritsar are deployed for this purpose alone. If rumours are spread on social media, we investigate to find the person responsible,& take action: Punjab DGP Suresh Arora
8:23 am Maharashtra Home Minister said a good thing yesterday that ‘you should report to police, why are you doing media trial?’ If you don’t go to the police, we’ll suspect your intentions. We aren’t in favour or against anyone: Annu Kapoor. Tanushree Dutta
Karnataka: Raids underway at 3 locations of government official Chandragouda B Patil in Belagavi and 3 locations of government official Chidanand B Minchinal in Bagalkot in connection with disproportionate assets cases against them
7:10 am In reaction to the Himmatnagar’s Gambhoi rape incident, some ppl are targeting those who have come to Gujarat from other states. This is totally unacceptable. We have arrested more than 150 such ppl&are patrolling areas that have more non-Gujarati ppl: Shivanand Jha, DGP, Gujarat
6:30 am Petrol and Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.68 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 73.24 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29), respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.15 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 76.75 (decrease by Rs 0.70), respectively.
