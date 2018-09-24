News Alerts! Fuel Price Hike: Petrol price rises to Rs 90.08 per litre in Mumbai
7:49 am This election marks not only triumph of democratic forces in Maldives, but also reflects firm commitment to democracy and rule of law. In keeping with our ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy, India looks forward to working closely with Maldives in further deepening our partnership: MEA
Welcome successful completion of Presidential election process in Maldives which, according to preliminary info, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won. We heartily congratulate him on his victory and hope that the Election Commission will officially confirm the result at the earliest: MEA
7:20 am Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.72 per litre & Rs.74.02 per litre, respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.90.08 per litre & Rs.78.58 per litre, respectively.
7:10 am USA: Today on sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York, India will co host a meeting with US & other select countries to tackle drug menace. EAM Sushma Swaraj and US President Donald Trump will be part of the meeting.
7:00 am Gorakhpur: Dr Kafeel Khan & 2 others were arrested by the police yesterday in an alleged fraud case. The arrest was made by a team led by SP Vinay Singh & CO Ravi Kumar Rai. (file pic of Kafeel Khan)
6:00 am Mumbai: Huge crowds gather for Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Idol immersion procession at Girgaon Chowpatty. Ganesh Chaturthi
Mumbai: Huge crowds gather for Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Idol immersion procession at Girgaon Chowpatty. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/yh5nM8ZRcl
