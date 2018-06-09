News Alerts! TMC worker hacked to death in Howrah
11.15 am: West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker hacked to death in Howrah’s Jagatballavpur. TMC alleges BJP’s role in the murder, reported ANI.
9.45 am: Mumbai: 4 people injured after part of a slab of the 3rd floor of a four-storey building at Veer Savarkar Marg near Prabhadevi, collapsed last night, reported ANI.
9.15 am: Fire broke out in a paints godown in Hyderabad; eight fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties reported.
9.05 am: At an event in Hyderabad, yesterday, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, ‘Congress is finished. A man who spent 50 years in Congress & was President of India visited RSS headquarters. Do you still have hopes from this party?’
