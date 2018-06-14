News Alerts: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Uttarakhand
6.45 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi at 6:12 today.
6.25 am: Congress came up with slogan of ‘Gharibi Hatao’ but instead wiped out the poor.There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not ‘sanskari’ & who deform society: Guna BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya.
6.15 am: France National who came to India to visit religious places goes missing in Ajmer. Police investigation underway, search operation underway to find her.
6.00 am: Poonch: 8 out of 16 youths who were trained for free by Indian Army, got selected in Army recruitment exam in Udhampur.
