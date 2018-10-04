News Alerts: Delhi police arrest 2 drug smugglers, recover 20 kg heroin

11:10 am: Chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas came and met Uddhav ji, he was of the belief that its only Shiv Sena’s effort and nothing else which can help build the Ram Temple . Uddhav ji will go to Ayodhya soon: Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena.

11:04 am: Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an inter-state drug cartel, recovered 20 kg heroin worth more than Rs 80 crore, arrested two people.

10:52 am: Supreme Court refuses to interfere in Centre’s decision to deport 7 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.A plea was filed in SC yesterday for urgent hearing seeking restraint on Centre from deporting the 7 Rohingyas lodged in the Silchar Detention centre in Assam to Myanmar.

10:50 am: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was to attend an annual event organised by Civil Service Academy in Pakistan. The event was cancelled at the last minute without any specific reason: Sources.

10:22 am: Karnataka: Meeting of Congress cabinet ministers underway at DK Shivakumar’s residence in Bengaluru.

9:20 am: Sensex opened 604 points down, currently at 35,370.89.

9:13 am: Delhi: One person has succumbed to injuries after a can containing acid fell on six people from under construction Shiv Vihar Metro station (Pink Line), yesterday. Police has registered a case.

9:06 am: Indian Rupee now at 73.70 versus the US dollar.

9:04 am: India Vs West Indies- 1st Test Match: India win the toss and elect to bat first, in Rajkot.

8:59 am: Mumbai: On the basis of a viral video, Railway Protection Force has booked a woman under section 156 of the Railway Act for travelling on the footboard of a local train coach.

8:50 am: Rajkot: Visuals from outside Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium where India will take on West Indies in first Test match in the two-match Test series.

8:39 am: Delhi: Six people were injured after a can containing acid fell on them from under construction Shiv Vihar Metro station (Pink Line), yesterday.