12:00 pm: Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay arrives in Delhi, received by Union Minister General (retd) VK Singh. Bhutanese PM Tobgay is on a 3-day visit to India.

11:49 am: West Bengal: 2-year-old allegedly sexually abused at a play school in Kolkata, police register case under POSCO Act.

11:46 am: Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy presents the government’s first budget.

11:41 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a high level review meeting in Srinagar.

11:35 am: NGT directs Tamil Nadu govt to file a reply in 10 days,on the plea of Sterlite Copper challenging orders passed by TN Pollution Control Board directing closure of its copper smelter unit at Thoothukudi. NGT refuses to grant interim stay on govt’s closure order for Sterlite Plant.

11:30 am: NIA Special Court issues notice to revenue officials to recover property of youths who left from Kerala to join ISIS. Notice also issued to Thrikkarippur village officer&directed to estimate assets of the accused. NIA court has asked the accused to be present in court by July 13.

11:19 am: Supreme Court today issued notice to the Union of India after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the Central Govt to give benefits to orphans.

11: 16 am: Reliance paid Rs 42,553 crores in Goods and Services Tax: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries 41st annual general meeting.

11:15 am: Our net profits grew by 20.6% to Rs 36,075 Crores. The company’s consumer business, Jio and retail represents about 13% of consolidated EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization): Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries 41st annual general meeting.

11:11 am: Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Neeta Ambani and Anant Ambani arrive for Reliance Industries’ 41st annual general meeting.

10:52 am: Sukma: A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested and sent to police remand yesterday.

10:46 am: Bengaluru: Budget copies being taken inside Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will present the government’s first budget.

10:40 am: Air Intelligence Unit officers at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport arrest a passenger for possession of US$ 1,48,500 concealed inside a cardboard roll he was carrying.

10:30 am: Traffic halted on Mumbai-Goa highway following a landslide in Kemburli near Mahad due to heavy rain in the region, road clearing work underway.

10:26 am: Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court says that Shashi Tharoor cannot travel abroad without prior permission of the court and cannot tamper with the evidence and witness.

10:01 am: Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. He has been granted anticipatory bail by Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

9:57 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Some students of Central University stay seated during the Indian national anthem at convocation ceremony.

9:49 am: Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Pune.

9:20 am: Jharkhand: Opposition parties call for shutdown across the state against state government’s Land Acquisition Bill; visuals from Ranchi.

9:19 am: Heavy rainfall lashes Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

9:15 am: Maharashtra: Traffic stopped on Mumbai-Goa highway following a landslide in Kemburli near Mahad due to heavy rain in the region, road clearing work underway.

8:31 am: Uttarakhand CM to review development work in 57 BJP assembly constituencies across Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsingh Nagar, Chamoli/Rudraprayag, Nainital, Pithoragarh/Champawat, Almora/Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal & Uttarkashi/Tehri districts from July 7th-26th.

8:26 am: Heavy rain continues to lash Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar. Amarnath Yatra is currently halted along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes due to heavy rainfall in the region.

7:55 am: Lucknow: Fire broke out at a cycle tyre godown in Kapoorthla area in the early morning hours; Fire was later doused

7:30 am: Sri Lankan Navy detained 12 fishermen from Rameshwaram along with two boats while they were fishing at Delft Island, early morning today.

7:23 am: India is engaged in talks and hope that at some point Maldives will take economic decision: Sources on Maldives work visa issue.

6:13 am: 2 unidentified, bike-borne assailants fired at him & he died on the spot. Reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Further Investigation is underway: Devdas Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector on Pune-based businessman shot dead in Navi Mumbai’s Kamothe.

5:21 am: Police arrested three drug peddlers in Tripura’s Khowai, yesterday. Some packets of brown sugar, Yaba tablets & one car seized from their possession.

5:14 am: Narla Bambal, a village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district, received electricity connection & metalled road for the first time since Independence. Shahid Iqbal, DC Rajouri, said, ‘All the developmental works in these areas can now be done without any problem’.

4:25 am: USA: A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, reports The Associated Press.

3:49 am: Himachal Pradesh: Indian Railways conducted a successful trial of Diesel-run coach between Heritage Museum & Shimla railway station. A railways official said, ‘This trial has been conducted nearly after 20 years, as there has been no train running after 1999 on this track’.