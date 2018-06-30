News Alerts: CRPF forms lady commandos to tackle women stone pelters in Jammu & Kashmir

8:50 am: We hope that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action plan shall be complied with in a time bound manner and credible measures would be taken by Pakistan to address global concerns related to terrorism emanating from any territory under its control: MEA

8:49 am: India welcomes the decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan in its Compliance Document (Grey list) for ICRG monitoring: MEA on grey listing of Pakistan by FATF.

8:35 am: Srinagar: To tackle women stonepelters, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has formed team of lady commandos. These commandos have been given rigorous training including being blindfolded to deal with night deployment & repairing weapons within a minute in case of malfunctions.

8:06 am: Challenge anyone to fight All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) from Hyderabad. I challenge PM Modi or Amit Shah to contest a seat from here. I also challenge Congress. Even if both these parties contest together,they still wont be able to defeat us: Asaduddin Owaisi.

8:02 am: In view of the incessant rains,inclement weather and as a precautionary measure, all schools in Kashmir division to remain closed today: Syed Abid Shah, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner, JammuAndKashmir.

7:42 am: Bengaluru: All party meeting called by Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy today over Cauvery water issue.

4:54 am: Maharashtra: Body of a 17-year-old boy was found in Chinchoti river at Palghar’s Naigaon area. The body has been sent for postmortem by police & a case has been registered.

4:08 am: Maharashtra: Major part of a building which was vacated some time back collapses in Mumbai’s Thane. No casualty has been reported.