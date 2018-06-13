News Alerts: Schools in Imphal to remain closed till tomorrow due to incessant rains

10:26 am: Incessant rain for the last few days leads to flooding in parts of Imphal, Manipur. Schools to remain closed till tomorrow.

10:20 am: Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP’s BN Prahlad by 10205 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 8 of counting

9:11 am: Indore: Supporters mourn as mortal remains of spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj are being taken to his native village. He had allegedly committed suicide after shooting himself at his residence yesterday.

8:54 am: Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP’s BN Prahlad by 427 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 1 of counting.

8:51 am: Kolkata: Case registered against a private hospital after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly infused blood of a wrong group during surgery. Her condition is critical after she suffered multiple organ failure.

6:05 am: Kim Jong Un invited Donald Trump to visit North Korea during their historic summit and the US President accepted, Pyongyang state media reported today, calling it the start of a “radical switchover” in the nuclear-armed Cold War foes’ fraught relations.