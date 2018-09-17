News Alerts! Himachal Pradesh: Army jawan of 18 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot dead his two colleagues before committing suicide
11:07 am I think our policy is very clear. Dialogue will happen provided the environment is made conducive for it: MoS External Affairs General VK Singh, on the possibility of a dialogue with Pakistan
11:04 am If they (victim’s family) want to take them inside they’ll, otherwise they won’t. They’ve said that they’re satisfied with the treatment and gave that in writing, so the treatment will continue here: Ashok Kumar Sharma, Rewari Deputy Commissioner on Rewari gang-rape case
I had come to visit them (family of the victim), they have made a request that no one, without a permission, should be allowed to visit them. So we are making a cabin outside where they will meet the family: Ashok Kumar Sharma, Rewari Deputy Commissioner on #Rewari gang-rape case pic.twitter.com/mRPueyEdeB
10:58 am Did you all expect a change? If a person is propped up by Army, army still rules. Let’s wait&watch how things move, whether a person remains under army’s control or doesn’t: MoS External Affairs General VK Singh, on infiltration going on even after change in Pak Govt (file pic)
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court asks the families of the victims to amend their petitions and file fresh petitions after three weeks.
10:48 am Himachal Pradesh: An Army jawan of 18 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot dead his two colleagues before committing suicide at Dharamshala Military Station earlier this morning. Police are present at the spot and are investigating the matter.
IRCTC scam case: Enforcement Directorate had demanded production of RJD chief Lalu Yadav and summons for other accused in the case. Order on cognizance of chargesheet reserved for later today.
10:40 am A Delhi court reserves its order on whether to summon RJD chief Lalu Yadav,Rabri Devi &Tejashwi Yadav as accused in connection with the IRCTC scam case. Spl Judge A Bhardwaj says, the court needs time to go through documents filed by ED before taking cognisance of the chargesheet
Today, we are taking a decision that we are going to reduce Rs 2 on both petrol and diesel: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Kalaburagi #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/COyYWzFAmy
10:13 am Safety of victim is one of the main concern, arresting remaining accused is another. It doesn’t end with arrest but with convection of the accused. So securing evidence&ensuring they get convicted through fast track court would be the next step: Rewari SP on Rewari gang-rape case
10:13 am I just met the victim, proceeding to crime scene & I’ll be meeting SIT soon. As & when any progress is made we’ll keep you updated. So far we’ve arrested one of the main accused&our teams are working to arrest the remaining accused: Rahul Sharma, Rewari SP on Rewari gang-rape case
10:01 am BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand’s Godda (16.09.18)
#UPDATE: Indian Rupee (INR) at 72.47 versus the US dollar. https://t.co/zp6FagZ7QW
9:29 am Indian National Rupee (INR) at 72.63 versus the US dollar.
9:23 am Madhya Pradesh: Posters and cutouts of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders seen in Bhopal ahead of his roadshow in the city today
West Bengal: Latest visuals from Kolkata’s Bagree market on Canning Street where a fire broke out yesterday morning. Firefighting operation is still underway as the fire continues to rage in some parts of the building. pic.twitter.com/9i31fHoZ9p
8:55 am Lucknow: Flag of Shivpal Yadav’s recently launched party Samajwadi Secular Morcha seen on his car as he leaves for Saifai
We’ve reached from ground to top floor & have succeeded in containing fire but due to presence of chemical there, it’s difficult to contain pockets of fire inside. Now 35 fire tenders & 250 firemen are here and operation is going on continuously: Deputy Fire Director #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/01RktPb1Ur
8:12 am West Bengal: Latest visuals from Kolkata’s Bagree market on Canning Street where a fire had broken out yesterday morning. Fire fighting operation is still underway as fire continues to rage in some parts of the building.
8:12 am Andhra Pradesh: A fire has broken out in Sri Kanya Cinema Hall in Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties have been reported. More details awaited.
Bishop Mulakkal requires to spend more time to fight his case, travel to #Kerala&expressed willingness to absolve himself from responsibilities of the diocese temporarily&has handed over a letter to representative of the Pope, seeking permission for the same: Diocese of Jalandhar
Bishop Franco Mulakkal has written to the Pope on 16 Sep expressing his desire to step down temporarily from the responsibilities of the diocese and has sought permission for the same: Diocese of Jalandhar on #KeralaNun rape case
7:40 am Congress then & A Kejriwal now misled people in the name of converting unauthorised into authorised. A house, in unauthorised colony, had been sealed. If there are 1000 houses there why was only one sealed? I oppose this pick & choose system: Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Chief (16.09)
#WATCH: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari break sealed lock of a house in Gokalpur area of Delhi. He says ‘If there are 1000 houses there then why was only one sealed? I oppose this pick and choose system so I broke the sealed lock.’ (16.09.2018) pic.twitter.com/hMn6YlP3aG
6: 28 am Moradabad: Two men were beaten up with belt on the judgement of Panchayat in Bhagatpur’s Raipur Samda y’day; Police say, ‘the 2 men thrashed another boy on Sept 15. Panchayat was held & to settle the matter, victim’s father beat them with belt. Case registered, accused arrested’
8:25 am Petrol at Rs 82.06/litre (increase by Rs 0.15/litre) and diesel at Rs 73.78/litre (increase by Rs 0.6/litre) in Delhi. Petrol at Rs 89.44/litre (increase by Rs 0.15/litre) and diesel at Rs 78.33/litre (increase by Rs 0.7/litre) in Mumbai.
