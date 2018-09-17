Free Press Journal
News Alerts! Himachal Pradesh: Army jawan of 18 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot dead his two colleagues before committing suicide

News Alerts! Himachal Pradesh: Army jawan of 18 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot dead his two colleagues before committing suicide

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 11:28 am
Representational image

11:07 am I think our policy is very clear. Dialogue will happen provided the environment is made conducive for it: MoS External Affairs General VK Singh, on the possibility of a dialogue with Pakistan

11:04 am If they (victim’s family) want to take them inside they’ll, otherwise they won’t. They’ve said that they’re satisfied with the treatment and gave that in writing, so the treatment will continue here: Ashok Kumar Sharma, Rewari Deputy Commissioner on Rewari gang-rape case

10:58 am Did you all expect a change? If a person is propped up by Army, army still rules. Let’s wait&watch how things move, whether a person remains under army’s control or doesn’t: MoS External Affairs General VK Singh, on infiltration going on even after change in Pak Govt (file pic)

10:48 am Himachal Pradesh: An Army jawan of 18 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot dead his two colleagues before committing suicide at Dharamshala Military Station earlier this morning. Police are present at the spot and are investigating the matter.

10:40 am A Delhi court reserves its order on whether to summon RJD chief Lalu Yadav,Rabri Devi &Tejashwi Yadav as accused in connection with the IRCTC scam case. Spl Judge A Bhardwaj says, the court needs time to go through documents filed by ED before taking cognisance of the chargesheet

10:13 am Safety of victim is one of the main concern, arresting remaining accused is another. It doesn’t end with arrest but with convection of the accused. So securing evidence&ensuring they get convicted through fast track court would be the next step: Rewari SP on Rewari gang-rape case

10:13 am I just met the victim, proceeding to crime scene & I’ll be meeting SIT soon. As & when any progress is made we’ll keep you updated. So far we’ve arrested one of the main accused&our teams are working to arrest the remaining accused: Rahul Sharma, Rewari SP on Rewari gang-rape case

10:01 am BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand’s Godda (16.09.18)

9:29 am Indian National Rupee (INR) at 72.63 versus the US dollar.

9:23 am Madhya Pradesh: Posters and cutouts of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders seen in Bhopal ahead of his roadshow in the city today

8:55 am Lucknow: Flag of Shivpal Yadav’s recently launched party Samajwadi Secular Morcha seen on his car as he leaves for Saifai

8:12 am West Bengal: Latest visuals from Kolkata’s Bagree market on Canning Street where a fire had broken out yesterday morning. Fire fighting operation is still underway as fire continues to rage in some parts of the building.

8:12 am Andhra Pradesh: A fire has broken out in Sri Kanya Cinema Hall in Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties have been reported. More details awaited.

7:40 am Congress then & A Kejriwal now misled people in the name of converting unauthorised into authorised. A house, in unauthorised colony, had been sealed. If there are 1000 houses there why was only one sealed? I oppose this pick & choose system: Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Chief (16.09)

6: 28 am Moradabad: Two men were beaten up with belt on the judgement of Panchayat in Bhagatpur’s Raipur Samda y’day; Police say, ‘the 2 men thrashed another boy on Sept 15. Panchayat was held & to settle the matter, victim’s father beat them with belt. Case registered, accused arrested’

8:25 am Petrol at Rs 82.06/litre (increase by Rs 0.15/litre) and diesel at Rs 73.78/litre (increase by Rs 0.6/litre) in Delhi. Petrol at Rs 89.44/litre (increase by Rs 0.15/litre) and diesel at Rs 78.33/litre (increase by Rs 0.7/litre) in Mumbai.

