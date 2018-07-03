News Alerts! Burari death case: Pipes in wall must have been for ventilation, says family member

11.10 am: Supreme Court refuses to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to perform ‘puja’ at Ayodhya’s disputed land.

11.00 am: Filed police complaint because this isn’t a suicide case. I don’t believe in media reports.They had never been in contact with any ‘baba’.Pipes in the wall might have been for ventilation: Dinesh,member of the family, 11 members of which were found dead in Delhi’s Burari on July 1

10.40 am: Fire breaks out in Kamala Mills in Lower Parel compound due to short circuit. More details awaited.

Some internal short circuit in #kamalamills World Trade Building, B wing . 2 Fire brigade vehicles are deployed to control any possible issue.

10.00 am: 1 person killed, 2 injured after a 30-feet-wall fell on a house last night near Hanuman temple at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Police, RDMC, 1 emergency tender, 1 rescue vehicle & 1 JCB are present at the spot. People in 5 adjacent houses have been evacuated.

9.45 am: Chhattisgarh: Naxals revealed that very few children joined them in last 4-5 years, says DIG.

Naxals revealed that very few children joined them in last 4-5 years. There's a community outreach prog to reach out to them. Security forces & local admn are making efforts to send them to schools: DIG Anti-Naxal Operation #Chhattisgarh on UN report on naxals recruiting children

Naxals brainwash children to recruit them. They use them to alert naxals, activate IEDs & combat security forces. We're focusing on bringing them to mainstream,to schools: DIG Anti-Naxal Operation #Chhattisgarh on UN report on naxals recruiting children in Jharkhand &Chhattisgarh

8.15 am: Nepal: Indian Embassy in Nepal has pressed in service of a medical personnel to do check up & medical aid of 250 pilgrims stranded in Simikot. The pilgrims who were on pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar have been stranded in Simikot due to inclement weather condition in the area.

8.05 am: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu inquired about Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims from the state who are stranded in Nepal’s Simikot, ordered officials to provide adequate help. The Real Time Governance Centre (RTGS) officials to spoke to some of the pilgrims.

8.00 am: Mumbai: Part of a bridge collapses in Andheri west; 4 fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited.

7.25 am: Local airlines operating on the route have been requested to ensure availability of extra aircrafts to have maximum possible sorties as soon as weather clears up. The Mission is also looking at the possibility of heli-evac for critical cases: Indian Embassy in Nepal

7.15 am: Mission has pressed in service of a medical personnel to do check up & medical aid of elderly pilgrims & is looking at various alternative routes for evacuation,but,isn’t feasible due to inclement weather condition in area:Indian Embassy in Nepal on 250 pilgrims stranded in Simikot

7.05 am: We accepted Ram Rajya as best example of governance. Why? Because there’s no discrimination under it. There is no discrimination against anyone & all sections of society get what is theirs. This is why we’ve accepted Ram Rajya as ideal form of governance: Yogi Adityanath, CM

6.55 am: We are trolled everyday, but I got to know that someone is talking about my daughter on social media. I’m filing a criminal complaint so that such people don’t get away: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress on rape threat which was directed at her daughter by a troll account on Twitter.

6.45 am: Roman Catholic bishop in Australia sentenced to 12 months detention for child abuse cover-up, reports The Associated Press.

6.30 am: At least 250 pilgrims from Karnataka are stranded in Nepal’s Simikot after heavy rains caused landslips along the route of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. The Embassy of India, Kathmandu is continuously monitoring the situation in Simikot: CMO Karnataka