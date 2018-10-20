News Alerts! Delhi court frames charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harrassment case
11:34 pm: I offer my deepest sympathies over tragic consequences of an accident on railways in Punjab. I ask to convey my words of sympathy&support to families & friends of killed people & to wish soonest recovery to those injured: Russia President Vladimir Putin on Amritsar Train Accident.
I offer my deepest sympathies over tragic consequences of an accident on railways in Punjab. I ask to convey my words of sympathy&support to families & friends of killed people & to wish soonest recovery to those injured: Russia President Vladimir Putin on #AmritsarTrainAccident
11:27 am: 2008 Malegaon Blast case: Mumbai’s Special NIA court rejects Lt Col. Purohit’s application to remove Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) & terms the sanction for his prosecution under UAPA as valid.
11:22 am: Delhi: Saket Court has summoned the complainant for 4th and 5th January for cross examination and evidence. Delhi Police had filed case against RK Pachauri in 2015 on basis of a complaint filed by a former female junior colleague on charges of sexual harassment at work place
11:21 am: Delhi: Environmentalist RK Pachauri seeks a speedy trial in the case; says, “my age is 78 yrs, please expedite matter”. Court has framed charges under section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment) & section 509 (words used to outrage the modesty of a woman).
11:16 am: AmritsarTrainAccident: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh being briefed by the Crisis Management Group on relief and rehabilitation measures, in Amritsar.
#AmritsarTrainAccident: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh being briefed by the Crisis Management Group on relief and rehabilitation measures, in Amritsar
11:15 am: Delhi’s Saket court frames charges against environmentalist RK Pachauri in a sexual harrassment case.
10:56 am: Jammu And Kashmir: INC wins on Ganie Mohalla,Khanpora, Wahadatpora, Bazar Mohalla, Karipora and Kharpora municipal wards&BJP wins on Narispora, Housing colony Ompora, Dobi Mohalla&Mohanpora municipal wards, in Budgam.
10:34 am: Supreme Court has directed the Centre to place before it a report on how it plans to rehabilitate the farmers from Andaman and Nicobar Island who lost their land and livelihood in 2004 tsunami.
10:34 am: Asaduddin Owaisi should stay limited to Hyderabad. Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya not in Hyderabad,Pakistan or Iran. People like him are trying to mislead the Muslim community people with their politics,this will cause huge damage in the future: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena.
10:33 am: If a law in not made today, it will never be made later. Today, we have majority, we don’t know what will be the situation after 2019 elections. Court cannot solve the Ram Temple issue, it’s a matter of faith. It is a matter of political will power &Modi ji can do it: Sanjay Raut.
10:15 am: MadhyaPradesh: Municipal corporation undertakes cleaning of Prempura Ghat in Bhopal after Durga idol immersion yesterday.
#MadhyaPradesh: Municipal corporation undertakes cleaning of Prempura Ghat in Bhopal after Durga idol immersion yesterday
9:51 am: Jammu And Kashmir: Counting of votes for 52 civic bodies is underway across Jammu and Kashmir today; Visuals from a counting centre in Udhampur.
Counting of votes for 52 civic bodies is underway across Jammu and Kashmir today; Visuals from a counting centre in Udhampur #JammuAndKashmir
9:47 am: Resources of China informed India that mainstream of Yarlung Zangbo river at Milin section was blocked by landslides&as a result a huge lake had formed&in the case of breach in the blockage,thr may be huge loss of life.
9.20 am: Amritsar: Dalbir Singh (pic 1), who played the role of Ravan in a Ramlila in the city during Dussehra celebrations, died in Amritsar Train Accident, yesterday. His mother (pic 3) says, “I appeal to the govt to provide a job to my daughter-in law. She also has a 8-month old baby.”
#Amritsar: Dalbir Singh (pic 1), who played the role of Ravan in a Ramlila in the city during Dussehra celebrations, died in #AmritsarTrainAccident, yesterday. His mother (pic 3) says, "I appeal to the govt to provide a job to my daughter-in law. She also has a 8-month old baby."
8.30 am: Counting of votes for 52 civic bodies to be held across Jammu and Kashmir today; Visuals from a counting centre in Udhampur
Counting of votes for 52 civic bodies to be held across Jammu and Kashmir today; Visuals from a counting centre in Udhampur #JammuAndKashmir
8.00 am: 8 trains have been cancelled, 5 trains diverted, 10 trains short-terminated and 5 trains short-originated today following Amritsar Train Accident between Amritsar & Manawala yesterday.
8 trains have been cancelled, 5 trains diverted, 10 trains short-terminated and 5 trains short-originated today following #AmritsarTrainAccident between Amritsar & Manawala yesterday.
7.00 am: It was a sad and an unfortunate incident. It is necessary to understand that it was an accident. There has been negligence but it was never intentional or motivated: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at Civil Hospital on Amritsar Train Accident
6.30 am: Kerala: Janani,9-yr-old girl from Madurai,at Sabarimala Temple with placard reading ‘she’ll come to temple again after 50 yrs of age.Her father says,”We don’t know what SC ordered.Once my daughter completes 10 yrs of age,she’ll wait till 50 yrs of age&then she can come to Ayyappa”
Kerala:Janani,9-yr-old girl from Madurai,at #SabarimalaTemple with placard reading 'she'll come to temple again after 50 yrs of age.Her father says,"We don't know what SC ordered.Once my daughter completes 10 yrs of age,she'll wait till 50 yrs of age&then she can come to Ayyappa"
