News Alerts! All this is mostly for publicity, part of film promotions and nothing else: Asrani on #Metoo in Bollywood

News Alerts! All this is mostly for publicity, part of film promotions and nothing else: Asrani on #Metoo in Bollywood

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 11, 2018 09:04 am
8.45 am: I support women, everyone should, but all this is mostly for publicity, part of film promotions and nothing else. Mere accusations mean nothing, don’t take this seriously: Asrani on Metoo in Bollywood

8.15 am: Heavy rain and hailstorm likely to hit Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Dehradun. Snowfall expected in areas above 3500 feet: Uttarakhand MeT Dept

7.45 am: 50 Dalit families in Meerut’s Incholi threaten to convert after being allegedly denied to put Goddess Kali idol in the village temple by locals. Rajkumar, a protester says ‘We are Hindus, if we can’t put a goddess idol in a temple then where should we go? its better to convert’

7.00 am: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.36 per litre (increase by Rs 0.10) and Rs 74.62 (increase by Rs 0.27) respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 87.82 per litre (increase by Rs 0.9) and Rs 78.22 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively.

