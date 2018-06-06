News Alerts! BJP President Amit Shah meets Ratan Tata as part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign

6:53 pm BJP President Amit Shah offers prayers at Mumbai’s Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple

6:35 pm Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the toppers of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 2018 via video conferencing

6:32 pm Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted raid at the office of G Venkata Ramana, Deputy Director, Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) DSP ACB, Hyderabad says,”we received a complaint stating that some irregularities are going on in SAT, we’ll verify records& if possible seize them”

Hyd: Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted raid at the office of G Venkata Ramana, Deputy Director, Sports Authority of #Telangana (SAT)

6:25 pm Before Modi govt came to power, long term Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract was of 7 million metric tons and with only 1 country. Now, it has reached to 18 million metric tons and we have long-term contracts with four countries: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

6:10 pm Bookie Sonu Jalan (arrested in an IPL betting case) has confessed to Anti Extortion Cell Thane that he invested in projects of a builder named Amit Jalan. Thane police is investigating if Amit Jalan also placed bets on IPL matches.Police to summon Amit Jalan to join investigation

5:41 pm Within a day or two portfolios will be allotted, discussions have already begun. Our govt is a coalition one and we will fulfill all our promises. We will run this government for five years: G Parameshwara, Karnataka Deputy CM

5:30 pm RSS members welcome Former President of India Dr. Pranab Mukherjee on his arrival at Nagpur airport. He is the chief guest at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) program tomorrow

5:00 pm Former President of India Dr.Pranab Mukherjee arrives in Nagpur. He is the chief guest at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) program tomorrow

4:38 pm BJP President Amit Shah meets Ratan Tata as part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also present

4:10 pm Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets family members of farmers who died in Mandsaur farmers protest last year.

3:55 pm Vishwaroopam was also banned in Karnataka, the film chambers in respective states had to sort it out. There are many fans eagerly waiting for Rajini’s film to be released there. Just like the farmers issues needs a conversation, so do films: Kamal Haasan

3:52 pm It was already known that the violence in Bhima Koregaon was a well-organised conspiracy to defame Maharashtra govt & Central govt. Police investigation has proved that the movement was made violent by the organisations who work in favour of urban Naxalism: Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home

3:15 pm President Ram Nath Kovind has approved to promulgate the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018

3:10 pm Gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2017-18 has been revised & estimated at 6.7% backed by an all time high production of food grains and horticulture, strengthening of industrial growth and resilient services sector activity: RBI Governer Urjit Patel

3:00 pm CBI registers case against Principal of National Defence Academy in Pune’s Khadakwasla, a Professor of Political Science, Asst Professors of Chemistry, Mathematics, HOD of Chemistry dept & others on allegations of irregularities in selection/appointment of teaching faculty in NDA

2:50 pm Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hikes Repo Rate by 25 bps to 6.25%. Reverse Repo rate at 6.50%

1:52 pm My suggestion is people should stay together, there is no chance of relocation right now. I am satisfied with the law & order situation here: Manjit Singh Rai, National Commission for Minorities on current situation in Shillong Meghalaya

1:22pm BJP President Amit Shah meets Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene as part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also present.

12:53 pm We are ready for one nation one election. 2019 se tayiaari kariye hum bhi aapke saath hain is mudde par: Akhilesh Yadav, SP on Yogi Govt backs PM Modi’s ‘one nation one election’ proposal.

12:31 pm Supreme Court refuses to stay the counselling of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018.

12:10 pm ED has summoned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for recording his statement on June 12 in Aircel-Maxis case.

11:56 am Wax statue of Indian cricket team captain #ViratKohli to be unveiled shortly at Madame Tussauds, Delhi.

11:51 am Everybody is anxiously waiting for the release of the movie. We don’t want to interfere with its release: Supreme Court, while refusing to stay the release of #Kaala

11:47 am Supreme Court refuses to stay the release of Rajinikanth starrer film Kaala.

11: 33 am Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada organisation, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, stages protest against Rajinikanth’s movie ‘Kaala’.

10: 35 am Delhi: Rana Jacob, arrested by Pune Police, with the help of #Delhi Police Special Cell, produced before Patiala House Court. He has been arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence.

10:25 am A total of three persons have been arrested from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi by Pune police in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence. All three have been arrested for spreading controversial pamphlets and delivering hate speech.

10:19 am UPDATE Karnataka: Rakesh (man wearing cap), son of Congress corporator Lingaraju, stabbed his girlfriend’s friend in #Davanagere’s KTJ Nagar Police Station limits yesterday. Victim is admitted at a hospital for treatment & a case has been lodged by Police over the incident.

10:05 am We in the Government understand that youngsters may face shortage of funds for their start-ups. That is why a ‘fund of funds’ has been started by the Government to facilitate more youngsters to innovate and ideate: PM Narendra Modi

10:03 am Start-ups are no longer only in big cities. Smaller towns and villages are emerging as vibrant start-up centres. India has distinguished itself in the global start-up eco-system: PM Modi

9:53 am Karnataka: Son of Congress corporator Lingaraju, stabbed his girlfriend’s friend in Davanagere’s KTJ Nagar Police Station limits. Victim is presently admitted at a hospital for treatment & a case has been lodged by Police over the incident.

9:20 am Jammu And Kashmir: Three terrorists killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machhil sector. Search operation underway. More details awaited.

9: 04 am Amritsar: On anniversary of Operation Bluestar, All India Sikh Students Federation raises pro-Khalistan slogans inside Golden Temple premises.

9:00 am Delhi: A four-year-old child died last night in RK Puram area after smoke, due to fire, filled his house. Fire had broken out in a junction box which was installed outside his house.

8:30 am Thunderstorm/rain is very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 1115 hrs. IST) at isolated area over Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur ,Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal ,Agra districts and adjoining areas: Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.