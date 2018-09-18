Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / News Alerts! Ajay Maken has not resigned, due to health issues he has gone for check-up, clarifies Congress

News Alerts! Ajay Maken has not resigned, due to health issues he has gone for check-up, clarifies Congress

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 18, 2018 09:58 am
FOLLOW US:

Ajay MakenPTI Photo by Kamal Singh(PTI8_30_2011_000047B)

9.00 am: All the 6 crew members of INSV Tarini which went for around globe sail has been awarded the Tenzing Norgay Awards. The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is the highest national recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of adventure on land, sea & air.

8.45 am: These sanctuaries have,for yrs,provided safety for dark agendas of ideologically&operationally fused terror networks like Taliban,Haqqani network,Daesh,Al Qaeda&its proscribed affiliates Lashkar-e-Taiba&Jaish-e-Mohammed: Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN

8.30 am: Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken has not resigned. He has some health issues and has gone for a check-up. He will be back soon. He had recently met party President Rahul Gandhi and party incharge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko: Congress

8.15 am: Bihar: Naxals killed an Army jawan in Barhat police station limits of Jamui district last night.

8.00 am: Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

7.30 am: Rampur: Villagers blackened the face of a man and made him parade on a buffalo with a garland of shoes around his neck, for allegedly raping an 8-year-old boy. Police say, ‘the video is being verified. Investigation is underway’

7.15 am: Pulwama: Terrorists hurled a grenade at the camp of 183 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Newa earlier today. The grenade didn’t explode, CRPF retailiated. One CRPF personnel sustained bullet injury in the exchange of fire, admitted to hospital.

7.00 am: Indian skydiver Sheetal Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet in USA’s Chicago, holding a placard to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. (17.09.18)

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK