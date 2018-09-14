News Alerts! Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Accused Amol Kale sent to magistrate custody for 14 days
3:51 pm: Amol Kale, an accused in Narendra Dabholkar murder case has been sent to magistrate custody for 14 days.
3:32 pm: Chuffed to bits. This has not been easy. This is a big big leap towards the truth. I am relieved & exhausted fighting RK Pachauri: Victim’s statement after Delhi’s Saket Court orders framing of charges against Environmentalist RK Pachauri in a sexual harassment case.
3:31 pm: Accused Rohit Tomar who was seen beating a woman in a viral video in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar has been arrested and sent to one day police remand by Court.
3:25 pm: Accused Rohit Tomar who was seen beating a woman in a viral video in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar has been arrested.
3:19 pm: 17 people have died, 16 people injured & 11 people have been airlifted by a helicopter to Jammu: DC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana on Kishtwar matador van accident, earlier today
3:10 pm: Delhi’s Saket Court orders framing of charges against Environmentalist RK Pachauri in a sexual harassment case. Next hearing of the matter is on October 20.
2:47 pm: Delhi Police registers a case of rape against the accused, Rohit Tomar in connection with a video in which he can be seen beating a woman in Tilak Nagar.
2:22 pm: Due to broadening of the road near the park at Balsan Crossing in view of upcoming Kumbh Mela, former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru ji’s statue had to be shifted, it was shifted barely 30m away from its original spot & with full respect & honour: Allahabad Development Authority.
2:15 pm: Chennai: A statue of Lord Ganesha has been made using around 7000 banana flowers in Kolathur for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Chennai: A statue of Lord Ganesha has been made using around 7000 banana flowers in Kolathur for #GaneshChaturthi celebrations. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/SiBuKU8rM6
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
2:12 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi approves names of Bhakta Charan Das as the chairperson & Jothimani Sennimalai & Sharmishtha Mukherjee as members of the screening committee for Telangana.
2:01 pm: Maharashtra: BJP President Amit Shah offers prayers to Lord Ganesha at Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug & Siddhivinayak Temple during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.
#Maharashtra: BJP President Amit Shah offers prayers to Lord Ganesha at Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug & Siddhivinayak Temple during #GaneshChaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/uIwliJoS24
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
1:45 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi to visit Satna and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on 27th and 28th September for election campaign.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi to visit Satna and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on 27th and 28th September for election campaign. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/W3Ut1Sj1rm
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
1:37 pm: A video of a man thrashing a woman ( in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar) has come to my notice. I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner and have told him to take relevant action, tweets Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
A video of a man thrashing a woman ( in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar) has come to my notice. I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner and have told him to take relevant action, tweets Home Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/ycZsjF74GP
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
1:32 pm: Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu embarks on a three-nation visit to Serbia, Malta & Romania.
Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu embarks on a three-nation visit to Serbia, Malta & Romania. pic.twitter.com/WO6iZNA2MA
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
1:27 pm: Delhi: Congress core committee meeting to be held tomorrow at Rahul Gandhi’s residence.
1:19 pm: Kerala nun rape case: Punjab Police SHO Balbir Singh says, “We came here (Bishop’s House) for a regular check. Kerala Police has not approached us yet.”
Kerala nun rape case: Punjab Police SHO Balbir Singh says, “We came here (Bishop’s House) for a regular check. Kerala Police has not approached us yet.” #Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/q87NWuCA7I
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
1:15 pm: The law and order in state has totally failed. The government should resign on moral grounds: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Rewari gang-rape incident.
The law and order in state has totally failed. The government should resign on moral grounds: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Rewari gang-rape incident pic.twitter.com/UEyEoaYghg
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
1:12 pm: Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov in Moscow, Russia.
Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov in Moscow. #Russia pic.twitter.com/ZgzUpPKruK
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
1:05 pm: I am yet to see the judgement. All I know is that Rs 50 lakh will be given as compensation and a judicial inquiry will be conducted: ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan
12:47 pm: DMK President MK Stalin appoints senior DMK leader TR Baalu as party’s Principal Secretary.
12:44 pm: Dowry harassment cases under Section 498A of IPC: SC strikes down the need for “family welfare committee” to scrutinize each case before carrying out arrests. Court said that the law is being misused by some but its place is not to fulfill gaps left in legislation.
12:34 pm: Jalandhar Bishop didn’t stay in Kuravilangad convent on 5.5.14 as claimed in rape complaint by the nun. On 23.5.15, they can be seen at a function with the Bishop in a photo. All this points that there was no rape: Missionaries of Jesus Inquiry Commission’s findings.
12:16 pm: PM Narendra Modi leaves from Indore’s Saifee Mosque after attending Ashara Mubaraka – the commemoration of martyrdom of Imam Hussain, organized by the Dawoodi Bohra community.
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi leaves from Indore’s Saifee Mosque after attending Ashara Mubaraka – the commemoration of martyrdom of Imam Hussain, organized by the Dawoodi Bohra community. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/lZfgCXnnem
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
WATCH: PM Narendra Modi speaks at Saifee Mosque in Indore.
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi at Saifee Mosque in Indore https://t.co/b0PK8KD2Hs
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
12:09 pm: Indore: Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Saifee Mosque.
Indore: Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Saifee Mosque pic.twitter.com/FdAUVXlnsC
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
11:55 am: Ayushman Yojana has come as a savior for about 50 crore poor people of the country. It will ensure free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs in one year. The trial of this scheme is underway: PM Narendra Modi at Saifee Mosque in Indore.
Ayushman Yojana has come as a savior for about 50 crore poor people of the country. It will ensure free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs in one year. The trial of this scheme is underway: PM Narendra Modi at Saifee Mosque in Indore. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/qC8AF7SFks
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
11:53 am: Supreme Court today passed a number of directions with respect to what kind of care should be given to leprosy patients. SC stated that leprosy patients should get proper medical care, & rehabilitation measures.
11:46 am: JammuAndKashmir: Death toll in Kishtwar matador van accident rises to 11; 13 people injured, rescue operation underway.
#JammuAndKashmir: Death toll in Kishtwar matador van accident rises to 11; 13 people injured, rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/S6ALJMTbGl
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
11:39 am: Bhima Koregaon violence case: Delhi High Court adjourns the hearing on activist Gautam Navlakha plea against his arresting and transit remand for Sep 20.
11:06 am: Rewari: Woman alleges her daughter was kidnapped&ganag-raped by a group of men y’day,says, “My daughter was rewarded by Modi ji after she topped the CBSE board exams. Modi ji says ‘Beti Padho, Beti Bacho’, but how? I want justice for my daughter. Police has taken no action yet. “
Rewari: Woman alleges her daughter was kidnapped&ganag-raped by a group of men y’day,says, “My daughter was rewarded by Modi ji after she topped the CBSE board exams. Modi ji says ‘Beti Padho, Beti Bacho’, but how? I want justice for my daughter. Police has taken no action yet. ” pic.twitter.com/n1t2avUsi1
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
10:54 am: ISRO scientist alleged spying case: Supreme Court says, “Arrest of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan is needless and unnecessary,”; Court grants him a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.
10:43 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, to attend Ashara Mubaraka- commemoration of martyrdom of Imam Hussain, organized by the Dawoodi Bohra community (sect within Ismaili branch of Shias). Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the event.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, to attend Ashara Mubaraka- commemoration of martyrdom of Imam Hussain, organized by the Dawoodi Bohra community (sect within Ismaili branch of Shias). Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the event. pic.twitter.com/NSVPEyBGuI
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
10:37 am: JammuAndKashmir: 1 dead, 7 injured after a matador van rolls down deep gorge in Thakrai area of Kishtwar; Rescue operation underway: DC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana.
10:15 am: Bihar: Three children have died after drowning in Son river, in Arrah
9:45 am: JammuAndKashmir State Sports Council has organised the first ever Kashmir division Martial Arts Games 2018 at Indoor Stadium Srinagar from Sep13-15. More than 300 players are participating in competitions of different martial arts like Judo,Taekwondo, Wushu, Pencak Silat, etc.
#JammuAndKashmir State Sports Council has organised the first ever Kashmir division Martial Arts Games 2018 at Indoor Stadium Srinagar from Sep13-15. More than 300 players are participating in competitions of different martial arts like Judo,Taekwondo, Wushu, Pencak Silat, etc. pic.twitter.com/Rr6fHgGXhM
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
9.30 am: Arrest warrant has been issued by Maharashtra’s Dharmabad Court against Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, AP irrigation minister and 14 others in connection with an agitation held by TDP in 2010 against the Maharashtra govt opposing the construction of Babhali project.
Arrest warrant has been issued by Maharashtra’s Dharmabad Court against Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, AP irrigation minister and 14 others in connection with an agitation held by TDP in 2010 against the Maharashtra govt opposing the construction of Babhali project.
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
8.00 am: Maharashtra: Due to public agitation at Vasind, suburban trains arerunning up to Titwala only. Traffic remains affected between Titwala and Kasara: CPRO Central Railway
#Maharashtra: Due to public agitation at Vasind, suburban trains arerunning up to Titwala only. Traffic remains affected between Titwala and Kasara: CPRO Central Railway
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
7.50 am: Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in New Ashok Nagar area, yesterday; Accused absconding, police investigation underway.
Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in New Ashok Nagar area, yesterday; Accused absconding, police investigation underway.
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
7.20 am: 6 injured, hundreds evacuated after dozens of explosions hit gas pipeline in Boston, US: Reuters
6 injured, hundreds evacuated after dozens of explosions hit gas pipeline in Boston, US: Reuters
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
7.00 am: Mumbai: During the night time maintenance work of OHE (overhead equipment) b/w Asangaon & Kasara, a tower wagon derailed. Restoration work is going on at war footing. However, traffic is likely to be affected b/w Asangaon & Kasara up to 7 or 8 am: Central Railway CPRO Sunil Udasi.
Petrol at Rs 81.28/litre (increase by Rs 0.28/litre) and diesel at Rs 73.30/litre (increase by Rs 0.22/litre) in Delhi. Petrol at Rs 88.67/litre (increase by Rs 0.28/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.82/litre (increase by Rs 0.24/litre) in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/HSZE6uIHx5
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
6.45 am: Maharashtra: ‘Atharvashirsha recitals’ being performed at Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune.
Maharashtra: ‘Atharvashirsha recitals’ being performed at Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune. #GaneshaChaturthi pic.twitter.com/EGfQJGReqA
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018
6.30 am: We didn’t receive any request for clearance regarding visit of Mamata Banerjee to Chicago for any event.Reports about denial of permission are,therefore,not true: MEA in response to reports in media regarding denial of permission to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Chicago
We didn’t receive any request for clearance regarding visit of Mamata Banerjee to Chicago for any event.Reports about denial of permission are,therefore,not true: MEA in response to reports in media regarding denial of permission to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Chicago pic.twitter.com/OQcwlp00DD
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018