News Alerts! UP: 9 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed, 7 dead and 21 injured
9:18 am: Congress Central Election Committee to decide tickets for the coming assembly elections on 12 October.
9:16 am: Sensex at 34,493.21, up by 193.74 points. Nifty at 10,331.65, up by 30.60 points.
9:06 am: Karnataka: Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy announces Rs 25 Crore for the victims of Kodagu floods.
9:02 am: Punjab: 4 dead after fire broke out at a hosiery factory in Kalyan Nagar in Ludhiana at around 4 am today. Fire has been doused.
8:50 am: 6 dead and 20 injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot.
8:53 am: Bihar: A minor girl student was allegedly raped by her karate teacher at the school last evening in Patna’s Digha police station limits. The accused teacher has been arrested.
8:28 am: Jammu And Kashmir: Devotees throng Vaishno Devi temple in Katra to offer prayers on the first day of Navaratri.
8:27 am: Jammu And Kashmir: People queue up outside a polling booth in Udhampur to cast their votes for the second phase of local body elections.
7:55 am Jammu And Kashmir: Voting for the second phase of local body elections is underway in 13 districts of the state. Visuals from a polling booth in Srinagar’s Lawaypora.
7:50 am CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the train accident 50 m from Harchandpur railway station. He has directed the DM, SP, health authorities and NDRF to provide all possible relief and rescue.
7:45 am Spot Visuals from Raebareli: 5 died, several injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot.
7:36 am Jammu And Kashmir: Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections takes place in the state. The mobile internet services have been reduced to 2G in rest of Kashmir.
Raebareli: 5 died, several injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. More details awaited.
Delhi: Three members of a family stabbed to death in Vasant Kunj’s Kishangarh, one member injured. Police present at the spot. More details awaited
7:00 am Diesel price at Rs 74.35 per litre (increased by Rs 0.24 per litre) in Delhi and Rs 77.93 (increased by Rs 0.25 per litre) in Mumbai
