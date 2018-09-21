Free Press Journal
News Alerts! Sensex plummets over 1,000 points; Nifty cracks below 11,000

News Alerts! Sensex plummets over 1,000 points; Nifty cracks below 11,000

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 21, 2018 01:20 pm
13.18pm Sensex plummets over 1,000 points; Nifty cracks below 11,000

13.06pm It is a cowardice act: IGP Kashmir on the murder of three policemen in Shopian

13.06pm Warning for fishermen continues for next 24 hrs: IMD

13.05pm Cyclone Daye has weakened, there is deep depression near Titlagarh: IMD

12.51pm Wreath laying ceremony of police personnel Nisar Ahmad, Firdous Kuchay & Kulwant Singh who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian and were later found dead today

12.26pm BJYM workers protest against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, outside CID office in Kochi

11:27 am There will not be any arrests without investigation under the SC/ST Act in Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chhindwara

11:24 am Odisha: Cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ will continue to move west-northwestwards&weaken gradually into depression during next 12 hrs. Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places during next 24 hrs. State of the sea will be rough over Odisha coasts during next 12 hrs.

11:07 am Odisha: Two shutters of Upper Kolab dam in Koraput have been opened today following a rise in the water level. Cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ has caused rainfall in parts of the state.

10:50 am Official media say Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died at age 61 due to illness: The Associated Press

10:45 am Kerala: Rape accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been brought to Crime Branch (CID) office in Kochi where he will be interrogated by a 5-member team for the third day today.

10:15 am Gorakhpur: A fire had broken out in a garment shop in Rajghat earlier today. It has been brought under control with the help of 6 fire engines. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

10:09 am Rajasthan: 4 dead, 10 injured in a collision between two vehicles on Sri Madhopur-Jorawar Nagar roadway; Inured admitted to a hospital in Sri Madhopur

10:00 am Delhi Police arrested Charlie Peng, a Chinese national on Sept 13 who is in police custody since then. Indian passport & Aadhaar card were recovered from him. Rs 3.5 lakh Indian currency,2000 dollar & 22000 in Thai currency also seized. Visuals from outside Delhi police Special Cell

9:45 am Bihar: One person dead, one injured after unidentified assailants shot at two people in Vaishali, today; More details awaited

9:20 am Odisha: Waterlogging in parts of Malkangiri following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm ‘Daye’

9:18 am We hope that the conditions will be set for a good, strong relationship, a good, strong bilateral relationship in the future: US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert

9:17 am I think that’s terrific news for the Indians & Pakistanis to be able to sit down and have a conversation together. We saw the reports about the positive messages being exchanged between Pak PM Khan&PM Modi: US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert

9:15 am Maharashtra: 6 people died and 2 were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Hingoli, last night.

9:14 am The cyclonic storm ‘DAYE’ to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next 6 hours: IMD Bhubaneswar

8:29 am Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar test-flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured for India by Dassault Aviation, yesterday in France.

8:10 am Strike by sanitation employees of East Delhi Municipal Corp enters 9th day; they say ‘Not being given benefits of 7th Pay Commission or salary on time. Many yet to be made permanent. No officer talked to us, strike continues until they do.’ Visuals from Vinod Nagar & Pandav Nagar.

7:45 am Uttarakhand: Visuals from Yudh Abhyas 2018 underway in Ranikhet. The joint military training exercise between the Indian Army and the US Army will conclude on September 29.

Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.32 per litre & Rs.73.87 per litre, respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.89.69 per litre & Rs.78.42 per litre, respectively.

