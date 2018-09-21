RSS: Myth and Reality What the RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said in his three-day outreach programme in the national capital beginning last Monday, is…

Religion makes a mockery of gender neutrality Man created God in his own image to subjugate women and others whom he classified as inferior. He stratified society…

Ordinance on triple talaq ill-conceived The practice of instant triple talk is an enslavement of women that no civilised nation can accept. It violates the…

Several fault lines in Opposition help BJP The countdown to the Lok Sabha elections may have begun but the question “Modi versus Who” continues to remain a…