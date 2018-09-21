News Alerts! Sensex plummets over 1,000 points; Nifty cracks below 11,000
13.18pm Sensex plummets over 1,000 points; Nifty cracks below 11,000
13.06pm It is a cowardice act: IGP Kashmir on the murder of three policemen in Shopian
It is a cowardice act. We assure that action will be taken. The investigation is on, we shall bring the accused to justice: SP Pani, IGP Kashmir on the murder of three policemen in south Kashmir’s Shopian pic.twitter.com/zOkveJlyEI
13.06pm Warning for fishermen continues for next 24 hrs: IMD
Interior dists will receive heavy rainfall. Warning for fishermen continues for next 24 hrs. Malkangiri has received maximum rainfall. Chhattisgarh will also receive rainfall. In Odisha, dists adjacent to Chhattisgarh & in north Odisha will receive rain: Director MET #Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/B2waHx0bs3
13.05pm Cyclone Daye has weakened, there is deep depression near Titlagarh: IMD
Cyclone #Daye has weakened. There’s deep depression positioned near Titlagarh as per updates at 5.30 am. It’s moving towards west, north-west. It’ll have an impact in Odisha for next 24 hrs but there’s less possibility of very heavy&extremely heavy rain: Director MET #Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/rFDVo0yX4V
12.51pm Wreath laying ceremony of police personnel Nisar Ahmad, Firdous Kuchay & Kulwant Singh who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian and were later found dead today
Shopian: Wreath laying ceremony of police personnel Nisar Ahmad, Firdous Kuchay & Kulwant Singh who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian and were later found dead today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/dMj8j20ftw
12.26pm BJYM workers protest against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, outside CID office in Kochi
Kerala: Members & workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protest against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, outside Crime Branch (CID) office in Kochi where he is being interrogated by a 5-member team for the third day today. pic.twitter.com/HW2YHDZ613
11:27 am There will not be any arrests without investigation under the SC/ST Act in Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chhindwara
There will not be any arrests without investigation under the SC/ST Act in Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chhindwara pic.twitter.com/PsTVKEOsTY
11:24 am Odisha: Cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ will continue to move west-northwestwards&weaken gradually into depression during next 12 hrs. Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places during next 24 hrs. State of the sea will be rough over Odisha coasts during next 12 hrs.
#Odisha: Cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ will continue to move west-northwestwards&weaken gradually into depression during next 12 hrs. Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places during next 24 hrs. State of the sea will be rough over Odisha coasts during next 12 hrs.
Congress had levelled various baseless&false allegations at me. Rajneeti vichaaron ke aadhaar par hoti hai, maine kabhi kisi ko lanchit nahi kiya. Congress kis disha mein rajneeti ko le jana chahti hai? MP shanti ka taapu raha hai:Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj S Chouhan in Chhindwara pic.twitter.com/a1dsNh1drj
11:07 am Odisha: Two shutters of Upper Kolab dam in Koraput have been opened today following a rise in the water level. Cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ has caused rainfall in parts of the state.
Odisha: Two shutters of Upper Kolab dam in Koraput have been opened today following a rise in the water level. Cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ has caused rainfall in parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/AKOoahZRSl
Uttarakhand: Higher reaches of Kedarnath and Badrinath receive snowfall due to rainfall last night, temperature drops. pic.twitter.com/DeAaHgTUP8
10:50 am Official media say Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died at age 61 due to illness: The Associated Press
Official media say Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died at age 61 due to illness: The Associated Press pic.twitter.com/Xua37sC3RM
Jammu & Kashmir: Three policemen who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian, found dead. pic.twitter.com/OV9xwHrDBn
10:45 am Kerala: Rape accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been brought to Crime Branch (CID) office in Kochi where he will be interrogated by a 5-member team for the third day today.
Kerala: Rape accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been brought to Crime Branch (CID) office in Kochi where he will be interrogated by a 5-member team for the third day today. pic.twitter.com/xhAOtaqg9v
Jammu & Kashmir: Three policemen who were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian, found dead pic.twitter.com/egG7h10ozy
10:15 am Gorakhpur: A fire had broken out in a garment shop in Rajghat earlier today. It has been brought under control with the help of 6 fire engines. No injuries or casualties have been reported.
Gorakhpur: A fire had broken out in a garment shop in Rajghat earlier today. It has been brought under control with the help of 6 fire engines. No injuries or casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/XU4XolPHCh
10:09 am Rajasthan: 4 dead, 10 injured in a collision between two vehicles on Sri Madhopur-Jorawar Nagar roadway; Inured admitted to a hospital in Sri Madhopur
#Rajasthan: 4 dead, 10 injured in a collision between two vehicles on Sri Madhopur-Jorawar Nagar roadway; Inured admitted to a hospital in Sri Madhopur
10:00 am Delhi Police arrested Charlie Peng, a Chinese national on Sept 13 who is in police custody since then. Indian passport & Aadhaar card were recovered from him. Rs 3.5 lakh Indian currency,2000 dollar & 22000 in Thai currency also seized. Visuals from outside Delhi police Special Cell
#Delhi Police arrested Charlie Peng, a Chinese national on Sept 13 who is in police custody since then.Indian passport&Aadhaar card were recovered from him. Rs 3.5 lakh Indian currency,2000 dollar & 22000 in Thai currency also seized.Visuals from outside Delhi police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/n5n9Hr9ZRE
9:45 am Bihar: One person dead, one injured after unidentified assailants shot at two people in Vaishali, today; More details awaited
#Bihar: One person dead, one injured after unidentified assailants shot at two people in Vaishali, today; More details awaited
After interrogation, we will decide whether to go forward with his arrest or not. I can’t say if the arrest will be made today: Kottayam SP Harisankar on Kerela nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal pic.twitter.com/cBZRBBexi7
9:20 am Odisha: Waterlogging in parts of Malkangiri following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm ‘Daye’
Odisha: Waterlogging in parts of Malkangiri following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ pic.twitter.com/lFdMM5evt5
9:18 am We hope that the conditions will be set for a good, strong relationship, a good, strong bilateral relationship in the future: US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert
We hope that the conditions will be set for a good, strong relationship, a good, strong bilateral relationship in the future: US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert pic.twitter.com/w6GmgYJkZk
9:17 am I think that’s terrific news for the Indians & Pakistanis to be able to sit down and have a conversation together. We saw the reports about the positive messages being exchanged between Pak PM Khan&PM Modi: US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert
I think that’s terrific news for the Indians&Pakistanis to be able to sit down and have a conversation together. We saw the reports about the positive messages being exchanged between Pak PM Khan&PM Modi: US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert pic.twitter.com/giDPu8Xjo1
The encounter between security forces and terrorists had started yesterday in the forest area in Sumlar of Bandipora. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/DuONqkRrsh
#UPDATE on Bandipora encounter: Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter. Operations are underway. #JammuAndKashmir
Light to moderate thunderstorm with moderate rainfall very likely to affect parts of Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Warangal, Medak, Medchal, Ranga Reddy&Hyderabad&other dists during next 3 hrs: Meteorological Centre,Hyderabad
9:15 am Maharashtra: 6 people died and 2 were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Hingoli, last night.
#Maharashtra: 6 people died and 2 were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Hingoli, last night.
Storm surge of about 0.5 meter above astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying area of districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri of #Odisha in next 3 hours. Fishemen advised not to venture into northwest Bay of Bengal and alonf&off #Odisha coast during next 24 hours https://t.co/F6P2ZlJyWe
9:14 am The cyclonic storm ‘DAYE’ to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next 6 hours: IMD Bhubaneswar
The cyclonic storm ‘DAYE’ to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next 6 hours: IMD Bhubaneswar
#JammuAndKashmir: 3 Special Police Officers (SPOs) and 1 police personnel have gone missing in South Kashmir’s Shopian. More details awaited.
8:29 am Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar test-flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured for India by Dassault Aviation, yesterday in France.
Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar test-flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured for India by Dassault Aviation, yesterday in France. pic.twitter.com/2bRr6Rmmn9
Maharashtra: Priest-cum-principal of a school in Pune has been sent to police custody till 23 September for allegedly molesting & showing pornographic content to a 14-year-old boy student of the school in school premises in March this year. The principal was arrested on 19 Sept.
8:10 am Strike by sanitation employees of East Delhi Municipal Corp enters 9th day; they say ‘Not being given benefits of 7th Pay Commission or salary on time. Many yet to be made permanent. No officer talked to us, strike continues until they do.’ Visuals from Vinod Nagar & Pandav Nagar.
Strike by sanitation employees of East #Delhi Municipal Corp enters 9th day; they say ‘Not being given benefits of 7th Pay Commission or salary on time. Many yet to be made permanent. No officer talked to us, strike continues until they do.’ Visuals from Vinod Nagar&Pandav Nagar. pic.twitter.com/C2Db1G1H0v
7:45 am Uttarakhand: Visuals from Yudh Abhyas 2018 underway in Ranikhet. The joint military training exercise between the Indian Army and the US Army will conclude on September 29.
Uttarakhand: Visuals from #YudhAbhyas2018 underway in Ranikhet. The joint military training exercise between the Indian Army and the US Army will conclude on September 29. pic.twitter.com/lkkTNfZLMx
#WATCH: Encounter between police and criminals in Harduaganj’s Mahua village in Aligarh district. Two criminals were killed in the encounter. (20.09.2018) pic.twitter.com/oahPijuZMG
6:30 am
Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.32 per litre & Rs.73.87 per litre, respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.89.69 per litre & Rs.78.42 per litre, respectively.
Petrol & Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs.82.32 per litre & Rs.73.87 per litre, respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs.89.69 per litre & Rs.78.42 per litre, respectively. pic.twitter.com/7vRlnUMZRz
