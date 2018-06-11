News Alerts! 3 drowned and 2 go missing at Goa’s Calangute beach

10: 45 am There is widespread anger about artificially fixed prices of petrol, diesel & LPG. There is absolutely no reason why prices should be higher today than what they were in May-June 2014. It is nothing but a case of fleecing the helpless consumer: P Chidambaram, Congress

10:43 am 3 people drowned & 2 missing after they ventured into the sea at Calangute beach today morning in Goa.

10:12 am Jammu And Kashmir: Two youth arrested while they were escaping to Shopian after snatching weapons from security personnel at a shrine at Shahdara Sharif in Rajouri last night. One INSAS rifle recovered from them. More details awaited.

10:00 am He is recovering now. A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so he can tell what actually happened. He was shot just 500 meters away from CM residence, last night: Dr Kafeel Khan on his brother being shot at. Gorakhpur

9: 57 am An anti-Pakistan protest was staged in New York by the civil rights group Pashtun Tahafuz Movement members against the recent firing by Pakistani Army on a rally of Pashtun activists in South Waziristan

9: 46 am BJP worker Kamlakar Pawankar & four other members of his family murdered in Nagpur’s Aradhana Nagar. More details awaited. Maharashtra

9: 15 am CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakhs each for the kin of those killed in the bus accident in Kannauj. Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

9: 09 am Our alliance with BSP will continue, in 2019 even if we have to give up a few seats we will do it. We have to ensure BJP is defeated: Akhilesh Yadav,SP

9: 08 am Bua and Babua (Mayawati & Akhilesh Yadav) will finish off with fighting among themselves. This isn’t an alliance based on issues. An issue-less alliance never works. They will finish off before the election (2019) comes: Swami Prasad Maurya, UP Minister

8:33 am Two people were beaten to death and six others seriously injured by a mob of villagers on the suspicion that they were thieves. The incident took place in Chandgaon village in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. Police have registered a case against more than 300 people.