08: 20 pm: Any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of dogma and identities or religion, region, hatred and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our identity: Dr Pranab Mukherjee at RSS’s Tritiya Varsh event in Nagpur

07: 30 pm: Dr Pranab Mukherjee ko humne sehej roop se amantran diya aur unhone humara sneh pehchan kar unhone sahmiti di. Unko kaise bulaya aur woh kaise ja rahe hain yeh charcha nirarthak hai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

WATCH: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag being unfurled at RSS’s Tritiya Varsh event, in Nagpur, where former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee is the chief guest.

06:30 pm: Unke (Dr Pranab Mukherjee) prati bada aadar tha, shayad umar ki wajah se jaate jaate kuch galat baat kardun aisa laga hoga unko: Hussain Dalwai, Congress on Dr Pranab Mukherjee hailing KB Hedgewar as ‘great son of Mother India’

06:00 pm: Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Tritiya Varsh event, in Nagpur.

BJP President Amit Shah meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh at his residence in Chandigarh as part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’. BJP MP Kirron Kher also present.

04: 25 pm: Haryana: Panchkula Sessions Court rejects bail plea of Honeypreet, a close aide of Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. She had been arrested for allegedly inciting violence in Panchkula following the arrest of Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 25 last year

4:19 pm: We are in touch with Afghan authorities. EAM Sushma Swaraj will meet the families of Indians abducted in Afghanistan next week, we are working out time and date for the meeting: Raveesh Kumar, MEA

3:09 pm: Sushma Swaraj unveils a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Pietermaritzburg station in South Africa.

3:04 pm: South Africa: EAM Sushma Swaraj took a train journey from Pentrich station to Pietermaritzburg.

3:03 pm: Delhi’s Patiala House court directed the CBI to file a reply to the fresh bail plea of journalist Upendra Rai.

2:52 pm: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Srinagar.

2:41 pm: Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court pronounced 7 years imprisonment to gangster Abu Salem for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman.

2:39 pm: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to declare Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results tomorrow.

2:36 pm: Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists staged protest outside Mantri Mall over release of Rajinikanth’s Kaala.

2:28 pm: Monsoon has arrived up to Goa.

2:27 pm: Britain’s Supreme Court says cannot rule on Northern Ireland abortion law appeal.

2:22 pm: Himachal Pradesh: Anganwadi workers march towards state Secretariat demanding hike in wages. They will be holding a two-day protest outside the Secretariat.

2:21 pm: Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India met #Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara in Bengaluru this morning.

2:20 pm: Lucknow: Anjnay Kumar & Prabhanshu Srivastava have been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Fatehpur & Gonda respectively.

2:19 pm: Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists fired upon J&K Bank cash van and tried to loot cash, near Chitragam village of Shopian district.

2:10 pm: Bihar students alleging discrepancy in Bihar School Examination Board results protest outside the Board’s office in Patna.

2:09 pm: Special Task Force of Gurugram Police arrested wanted criminal, Sampat Nehra. He has been accused of multiple murders & other heinous crimes.

1:55 pm: BJP President Amit Shah meets Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh.

1:53 pm: Income tax conducted raid on 3 premises, including that in Sector 27 Noida, of Noida Authority Project Engineer Brij Pal Singh. Raids underway. More details awaited.

1:45 pm: Supreme court lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking to make bribery & other election related offences cognizable and punishable with minimum 2 years of jail sentence.

1:44 pm: NIA Spl Court in Delhi sentenced 3 people to 7 years&4 months rigorous imprisonment & fine of Rs 7000 for offences of criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist act by raising& transferring funds to the terrorists&their sympathisers active in J&K being members of a terrorist org.

1:32 pm: Bombay Municipal Corporation cancels Saturday and Sunday offs of its officers after heavy rain warnings issued by India Meteorological Dept.

1:26 pm: Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah arrives in Chandigarh.

1:20 pm: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met with J&K Governor Narinder Nath Vohra in Srinagar.

1:10 pm: G8101 GoAir Delhi-Kolkata-Port Blair flight made an emergency landing at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata after suffering a bird hit.

1:02 pm: Keshari Nath Tripathi, Governor of West Bengal given the additional charge of Tripura Governor, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Tripura.

12:53 pm: Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai leaving streets water-logged in several parts of the city. Visuals from Hindmata area.

12:45 pm: 9W-117 Jet airways London-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad airport due to heavy rain in Mumbai. It will make a landing around 1 pm.

12:32 pm: Bhima-Koregaon case: Surendra Gadling presented before court and remanded to 8 days police custody.

12:28 pm: BhimaKoregaon case: Police finds links of Rona Wilson & Surendra Gadling to naxals.

12:27 pm: BhimaKoregaon case: Police recovers pen drive and hard disk From Rona Wilson’s house

11:53 am: Supreme Court asks Delhi High Court to hear and expedite Sharad Yadav’s plea challenging his disqualification from Rajya Sabha.

11:42 am: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Agartala.

11:35 am: Terrorists attack patrol party near Line of Control fence in Keran Sector. Two soldiers injured & evacuated. Indian security forces retaliated. Operations underway.

11:26 am: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Srinagar. He is on a two-day visit to Jammu And Kashmir.

11:21 am: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspends District Magistrates of Fatehpur and Gonda over complaints of illegal mining and financial irregularities.

11:24 am: Jammu And Kashmir: Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, busted a terrorist hideout & recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from Bonzuri Forest area in Bandipora.

10:49 pm: Bengaluru: Supporters of Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy protest demanding a ministerial berth for him in Karnataka Cabinet.

10:05 am: All five accused arrested in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence will be presented before Pune Sessions Court today around 3 pm.

9:52 am: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to visit Thoothukudi on 9 June and meet those injured during anti-Sterlite protest.

9:33 am: Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh departs for Jammu and Kashmir. He is on a two-day visit to the state during which he will meet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra.

9:27 am: Air India employees’ salaries delayed for the month of May after the national carrier failed to get bidders for its disinvestment plan.

9:09 am: During SADO, (Search And Destroy Operation) troops of 209 CoBRA battalion & Jharkhand Police had an encounter with Maoists in Saraikela. 1 CoBRA personnel lost his life and one Police personnel sustained injuries. Heavy firing underway.

8:45 am: Maharashtra: Visuals of preparation for the concluding function of ‘Tritiya Varsh Varg’ (third-year course) at RSS Headquarters begins in Nagpur. Former President Pranab Mukherjee will also participate in the event as the chief guest & address the workers today.

8:39 am: Kerala: A pregnant tribal woman carried to hospital by her family members in Palghat’s Attappadi, due to unavailability of an ambulance

7:45 am: TamilNadu: Fans offer milk to actor Rajnikanth’s poster, burst crackers as they gather in large numbers to watch the film Kaala at a theatre in Chennai.

7:32 am: Thunderstorm/ rain accompanied with squall is very likely to occur today in some areas over Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Firozabad, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat districts and adjoining areas: Meteorological Centre, Lucknow

6:37 am: Maharashtra: Fans of Rajinikanth queue up in large numbers outside Mumbai’s Carnival Cinemas to see his latest movie ‘Kaala’.

5:54 am: Consulate General of India will celebrate the 4th International Day of Yoga in #Scotland from June 15th to June 27th. Baba Ramdev will also take part

5:27 am: An official says that Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption has risen to 99, reports AFP.

4:56 am: Railways have installed bottle crushers at the Vadodara railway station to minimise plastic waste at the station.

3:13 am: A missile corvette and a maritime patrol aircraft of the Indian Navy reached Belawan, Indonesia on Wednesday with a view to strengthen existing bonds between India and Indonesia.