Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ChandaKochhar
#PDP
#ArvindKejriwal
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / News Alerts! Our government is working to ensure incomes of our farmers doubles by 2022, says Narendra Modi

News Alerts! Our government is working to ensure incomes of our farmers doubles by 2022, says Narendra Modi

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 20, 2018 11:02 am
FOLLOW US:

news alert, news updates, assam floods, daily news updates, narendra modi, prime minister, pm modi, farmers, 2022

11: 01 am Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets the family of Sepoy Aurangzeb in J&K’s Poonch. Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14, Jammu And Kashmir

10: 54 am Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets the family of Sepoy Aurangzeb in J&K’s Poonch. Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14, Jammu And Kashmir

10: 49 am Subramanian Swamy approached SC mentioning that probe into the Aircel maxis case was being stalled because allegations are being raised against investigator Rajeshwar Singh. Court asked Swamy to again mention matter next week as judges on bench today cannot hear this matter.

10: 13 am Israeli fighter jets hit 25 targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory, reports AFP.

9: 57 am Charbagh Hotel fire accident: An FIR has been registered against the owners & workers of SSJ International & Virat Hotels. Case has been registered under section IPC 285,337,338 & 304. 6 people died in the incident, while 5 people were injured. Lucknow

9: 45 am Pehle khaad ke liye lambi-lambi kataarein lagti thi. Lekin ab kisanon ko aasani se khaad mil rahi hai. Aaj kisanon ke liye 100% neem coating waala Urea desh mein uplabdh hai: PM Narendra Modi while addressing farmers via video conferencing.

9: 36 am Our govt is working to ensure that the incomes of our farmers doubles by 2022. For that we are facilitating needed assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India: PM Narendra Modi while addressing farmers via video conferencing.

9: 34 am I don’t think a new govt will be formed anytime soon. Uncertainties are there, but we are working on something & people will get to know about it: Kavinder Gupta, Former Deputy CM of Jammu And Kashmir

9: 11 am Assam Floods: Visuals from Assam’s Hailakandi . 20 people have died in the state due to flooding.

9: 09 am I request the Madhya Pradesh govt to constitute a cow ministry. The CM himself is a farmer & people like me will help him in this. I am getting full support from the public: Akhileshwaranand, MP Cabinet Minister

8: 29 am CBI has registered DA (Disproportionate Assets) case against Pune based Income tax (Audit) officer Rajendra Bhagwat Dond and his wife on charges of acquiring property during 2010-2016 through unknown source of income.

7: 20 am President Ram Nath Kovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in J&K with immediate effect

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK