News Alerts: Inter-faith couple harassed: Lucknow passport officer responds to controversy

— By Agencies | Jun 21, 2018 12:23 pm
1:07 pm: Telangana man, working as a journalist, & his wife allegedly hanged themselves in Siddipet. Man died, wife was rescued by neighbors & is undergoing treatment. The couple’s 2 children, aged 3 & 5 years, were also found dead, Police suspects they were strangled by their father.

12:55 pm: Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) signs Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three UK academic institutions to facilitate meaningful exploration and early adoption of 5G technologies.

1:02 pm: Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev conducted Yoga session for the Indian Army at Siachen base camp in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today.

12:41 pm: Asked Tanvi Seth to get the name ‘Shadia Anas’endorsed as it was mentioned on her Nikahnama,but she refused.We have to do thorough checks to ensure no person is changing their name to obtain a passport: Vikas Mishra,officer who allegedly harassed Tanvi Seth at Lucknow passport Off.

12:25 pm: International Yoga Day 2018 observed at the Airports Authority of India in Delhi.

12:11 pm: There is a sense of lack of development & discrimination in Jammu & Ladakh & perceptible non-development in Kashmir, leading to more alienation.Rather than addressing question of alienation our partner(PDP) chose to pamper it. All this made us believe we have to part ways-Ram Madhav.

11:56 am: An advocate named Vanchi Nathan was arrested in last night from Chennai Airport in connection with Thoothukudi violence, he is also an activist.

11:32 am: Madhya Pradesh: Death toll rises to 15 in tractor trolley-jeep accident that took place in Morena in the early morning hours today.

11:30 am: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh took part in International Yoga Day 2018 celebrations, in Raipur, earlier today.

11:26 am: West Bengal: Jalpaiguri police registers suo-motu case against state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh over encounter threat to Trinamool Congress workers on Tuesday, in connection with the alleged attacks on BJP workers in the state.

11:05 am: Leaving for Ulaanbaatar on 3-day visit to Mongolia. Looking forward to further India’s relations w/Mongolia & strengthen security cooperation. Mongolia as an important strategic partner. India wants to realise huge potential of bilateral relations w/Mongolia, tweets HM Rajnath Singh.

10:57 am: UP ATS arrested Ramesh Shah from Maharashtra’s Pune on 19 June in connection with the arrested of 6 terror suspects from Gorakhpur in March, who were acting on behest of a Pakistani handler. Shah is the mastermind behind the network.

10:55 am: Ahmedabad: 800 differently-abled persons from across the country attempt Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Silent Yoga Class’ on International Yoga Day 2018.

10: 43: We have all legal documents to apply for a passport. We had tweeted to Sushma Swaraj ma’am and we were asked to meet an officer at the regional passport office: Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, husband of Tanvi Seth who alleged she was harassed by an officer at Lucknow Passport Office.

10:43 am: Tanvi Seth alleges she was harassed by an officer at #Lucknow Passport Office as she was married to a Muslim and had not changed her name. She tweeted to Sushma Swaraj seeking help, says,”It was a humiliating experience, the officer was very loud & made attacking hand gestures”.

10:37 am: Yoga performed at French Embassy in Delhi, earlier today.

10:14 am: AirAsia India confirms that flight i5 583 from Kolkata to Bagdogra was delayed by 4.5 hours due to technical requirement. All affected guests were offered refreshments & provided with alternate arrangements requested for. AirAsia regrets inconvenience caused to guests.

9:59 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred at 9 am at India-Myanmar border region in Manipur.

9:29 am: Yoga was performed in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh in the early morning hours.

9:26 am: Adequate forces have been deployed on both Baltal and Pahalgam routes for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Law & order and counter-intelligence are the main focus areas: VSK Kaumudi, Additional DG J&K Zone, CRPF in Srinagar.

9:24 am: InternationalYogaDay2018: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga at an event in Chandigarh, says, ‘I thank people for participating in large numbers.

9:23 am: Indian Naval Ships Shakti and Kamorta of the Indian Navy’s Eastern fleet, presently on a deployment in western Pacific ocean and south east Asia, practice Yoga.

9:18 am: Rajasthan: Around 1.05 lakh (still counting) people perform Yoga together in Kota to create a Guinness World Record on International Yoga Day 2018. Yoga guru Ramdev and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia present.

9:18 am: Madhya Pradesh: 12 dead, 6 injured after a tractor trolley rammed into a jeep in Morena, in the early morning hours.

8:58 am: Mumbai: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar performs Yoga at Marine Drive on International YogaDay 2018.

8:44 am: Yoga being performed at the US Embassy in Delhi on InternationaYoga Day 2018.

8:28 am: International Yoga Day 2018: Union Minister Piyush Goyal & BJP MLA Pankaj Singh perform Yoga in Noida.

8:17 am: Anantnag: Wreath laying ceremony of police constable Tanveer Ahmad who succumbed to his injuries following a terrorist attack on police party in Pulwama’s Kandizal yesterday.

8:15 am: Maharashtra: Navy personnel perform Yoga on board INS Virat, which is stationed in Mumbai. International Yoga Day 2018.

8:05 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu performs Yoga in Amaravati on International Yoga Day 2018.

8:01 am: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel perform Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at an altitude of 18,000 feet.

7:59 am: Arunachal Pradesh: Indo Tibetan Border Police jawans perform ‘River Yoga’ in Digaru river, in Lohitpur.

7:35 am: Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao performs yoga at Raj Bhavan.

7:22 am: Eastern naval command staff perform yoga on board INS Jyothi in Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam. Eastern Naval Command’s submarine staff also participated in International Yoga Day 2018.

7:11 am: PM Narendra Modi leads #InternationalYogaDay2018 celebrations at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

6:53 am: Prime Minister Modi addresses the gathering at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on InternationalYogaDay2018.

6:52 am: Navy personnel perform Yoga onboard INS Jamuna off Kochi, Kerala.

6:41 am: Andhra Pradesh: Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command and navy personnel perform yoga at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

6:34 am: PM Modi leads #InternationalYogaDay2018 celebrations at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

6:25 am: Rajasthan: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna and CM Vasundhara Raje perform yoga in Kota.

6:11 am: Fire had broken out in a godown near Masjid Rahimiyah in Mumbra’s Kausa in Thane last night. Police,Regional Disaster Management Cell, 2 fire tenders, 1 rescue vehicle, 4 water tankers are present at spot. Situation under control now. No casualties/injuries reported.

5:44 am: Police misbehaved with people & Sub-Inspector (SI) slapped a coach. City SP threatened me that he’ll file a non-bailable case against me. We demanded that FIR be registered against SI but it wasn’t done. A strike has been called in Mahasamund tomorrow:Independent MLA Vimal Chopra

5:44 am: Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh: Locals&independent MLA Vimal Chopra clashed with police while trying to gherao Kotwali police station over alleged manhandling of Badminton coach by police. Locals say’Miscreants broke sports ground gate. When coach went to police,he was slapped.

