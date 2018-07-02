News Alert: New Delhi–Mumbai railway bridge collapse in Jhabua, goods trains on a halt for now

9:906 am: Madhya Pradesh: A part of railway bridge in New Delhi–Mumbai main line collapsed in Jhabua last night. Divisional Railway Manager Ratlam, RN Sunkar says ‘All the “up trains” have already passed through the route, we have decided to stop the goods trains for now.”

#MadhyaPradesh: A part of railway bridge in New Delhi–Mumbai main line collapsed in Jhabua last night. Divisional Railway Manager Ratlam, RN Sunkar says ‘All the “up trains” have already passed through the route, we have decided to stop the goods trains for now.” pic.twitter.com/oCysAYdgo6 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018



9:04 am: Second year chemistry student who was also a member of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), stabbed to death allegedly by Campus Front of India workers at Maharaja’s College in Kochi yesterday. Another student critically injured in the attack.

#SpotVisuals: Second year chemistry student who was also a member of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), stabbed to death allegedly by Campus Front of India workers at Maharaja’s College in Kochi yesterday. Another student critically injured in the attack. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/kdmIfsxYlO — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018

8:47 am: Uttarakhand: Cloudburst hit Munsiari’s Balati in Pithoragarh this morning, damaging dam of Seraghat Hydro Power Project. No casualties have been reported.

8:39 am: Maharashtra: 5 people were lynched to death on suspicion of child theft in Rainpada village of Dhule dist y’day. Locals say ‘There were rumours that they are child lifters & would kill villagers to take out their kidneys but question is who told them that. This incident is scary.’

#Maharashtra: 5 people were lynched to death on suspicion of child theft in Rainpada village of Dhule dist y’day. Locals say ‘There were rumours that they are child lifters&would kill villagers to take out their kidneys but question is who told them that. This incident is scary.’ pic.twitter.com/nrAZYR1EPg — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018

8:21 am: Mumbai: A parking attendant was stabbed to death by an unidentified person allegedly over the issue of parking, yesterday in Byculla area. 2 others have also received injuries. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Police is on the lookout for the accused.