News Alert! Locals lynch truck driver in Jharkhand for hitting 2-year-old boy to death
#FLASH Tremors felt in Delhi after earthquake occurred 6 km from Meerut’s Kharkhauda in Uttar Pradesh, at 6.28 am
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
Locals lynched a truck driver y’day when a 2-yr-old boy died after being hit by his truck in Dumka. Police say, ‘the child was going with his sister when the truck hit him & he died. His sister shouted, the villagers gathered & beat the driver, resulting in his death’. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/aoSTjkGMu5
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
67 footbridges constructed in far-flung and hilly areas of Rajouri to improve connectivity in the district; #visuals from one of the 67 bridges near Pir Panjal heart hilltop in the Darhal constituency. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/LrGMljkTKa
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
Petrol at Rs 80.73/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) and diesel at Rs 72.83/litre (increase by Rs 0.22/litre) in Delhi. Petrol at Rs 88.12/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.32/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/DqVtFusOdr
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018