Home / India / News Alert! India wins historic Test match against Afghanistan

News Alert! India wins historic Test match against Afghanistan

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 15, 2018 06:32 pm
6:32 pm Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent a Yo-Yo Endurance Test in Bengaluru ahead of UK tour

6:15 pm I’m saddened by the death of Shujaat Bukhari. This is a cowardly attack by terrorists. We condemn this criminal attack by them. We’re working for the people of country & for the freedom of press. Soon such attacks will be reduced: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Jammu And Kashmir

6:08 pm No differences b/w electricity board&me. It’s my duty to address people’s problems. People of Bharwari accused us saying no inspection’s being done at houses of people of a particular community:BJP MLA on his alleged audio where he stated 90% Muslims involved in electricity theft

5:50 PM US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating trade dispute: The Associated Press

5:45 PM SP Leader Azam Khan says ‘Sena ke jawan ki hatya, patrakar ki hatya, imandaar ki, majdoor ki, chhatra ki hatya sab peeche reh gaye. Pehle fitness kariye…Udhar jawan maare ja rahe theyy aur desh ke Pradhanmantri dand-baithak laga rahe theyy…Pradhanmantri fit desh unfit

5:20 pm India wins historic Test match against Afghanistan

5:19 pm Units of Assam Rifles & Indian Army are carrying out rescue & relief operations in flood affected areas of Manipur. 430 people have been evacuated from Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa, Arapati, Kiyamgei, Achanbigai & Mongjam villages of Thoubal, Imphal East & Imphal West Dists of the state

5:06 pm J&K govt has ordered release of 115 prisoners, from various jails of the state. CM Mehbooba Mufti had directed undertaking an exercise to release all those prisoners found not involved in serious crimes so that they can celebrate Eid with their families.

5:04 pm Srinagar Police seeks help of the general public to identify fourth suspect involved in yesterday’s terror attack in Press Colony that killed editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Shujaat Bukhari. Police releases photograph of the suspect.

4:56 pm Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met PM Narendra Modi to discuss issues, including separate High Court for the state, speeding up state Railway Projects & release of funds for backward districts development, among others. Chief Secy SK Joshi was also present.

4:51 pm Delhi: 5 people arrested for shooting at and attacking a man, his son and other members of their family in Sangam Vihar allegedly over water dispute last night. Case has been registered, investigation underway. The man, who was shot at, succumbed to his injuries this afternoon.

4;32 PM WATCH: Locals raise slogans of ‘Shaheed Aurangzeb amar rahe’ among others, outside the house of Rifleman Aurangzeb in Poonch’s Mendhar. He was abducted by terrorists and his body was found in Pulwama’s Gusoo, yesterday. Jammu And Kashmir

4:15 pm Delhi: A Crime Branch team arrive at the ashram of self styled godman Daati Maharaj in connection with investigation of rape case against him.

4:08PM Narendra Modi will chair the fourth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 17 June. The day-long meeting will be attended by Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories & senior officials from Government of India.

3:35 PM Incident of killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari is very cowardly act. CCTV footage will play crucial role in investigation. This is a matter of concern for us & Center. Security situation will be reviewed: Kavinder Gupta, Deputy CM, Jammu And Kashmir

3:30 P M Assam: Flood situation continues to prevail in several parts of the state. Visuals from Hailakandi district. SDRF and NDRF have been deployed in the affected areas, 8 boats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

3:01 pm Srinagar: Terrorists attack police Naka party. 1 Special Police Officer & 1 havaldar injured. More details awaited.

2:47 PM Dusty weather in north-west India will see an improvement from tomorrow. Thunderstorm activity will be seen in Punjab, UP and Haryana in the next 1- 2 days: Charan Singh, Scientist, India Meteorological Department

2:43 pm Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today

2:35 pm Jammu: Press Club members pay homage to Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar yesterday.

2:21 pm India vs Afghanistan Test Match, Day 2: Afghanistan all out at 109 runs in the first innings

