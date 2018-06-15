News Alert! India wins historic Test match against Afghanistan

6:32 pm Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent a Yo-Yo Endurance Test in Bengaluru ahead of UK tour Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent a Yo-Yo Endurance Test in Bengaluru ahead of UK tour Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/GO2coxYiKN pic.twitter.com/nxPqGKlMWj

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 15, 2018 6:15 pm I’m saddened by the death of Shujaat Bukhari. This is a cowardly attack by terrorists. We condemn this criminal attack by them. We’re working for the people of country & for the freedom of press. Soon such attacks will be reduced: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Jammu And Kashmir I’m saddened by the death of #ShujaatBukhari. This is a cowardly attack by terrorists. We condemn this criminal attack by them. We’re working for the people of country & for the freedom of press. Soon such attacks will be reduced: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Rro68hlNDC — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018 6:08 pm No differences b/w electricity board&me. It’s my duty to address people’s problems. People of Bharwari accused us saying no inspection’s being done at houses of people of a particular community:BJP MLA on his alleged audio where he stated 90% Muslims involved in electricity theft No differences b/w electricity board&me. It’s my duty to address people’s problems. People of Bharwari accused us saying no inspection’s being done at houses of people of a particular community:BJP MLA on his alleged audio where he stated 90% Muslims involved in electricity theft pic.twitter.com/dgaRxqMVx0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2018 5:50 PM US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating trade dispute: The Associated Press US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating trade dispute: The Associated Press (file pic) pic.twitter.com/gICb6QnMd0 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018 5:45 PM SP Leader Azam Khan says ‘Sena ke jawan ki hatya, patrakar ki hatya, imandaar ki, majdoor ki, chhatra ki hatya sab peeche reh gaye. Pehle fitness kariye…Udhar jawan maare ja rahe theyy aur desh ke Pradhanmantri dand-baithak laga rahe theyy…Pradhanmantri fit desh unfit #WATCH: SP Leader Azam Khan says ‘Sena ke jawan ki hatya, patrakar ki hatya, imandaar ki, majdoor ki, chhatra ki hatya sab peeche reh gaye. Pehle fitness kariye…Udhar jawan maare ja rahe theyy aur desh ke Pradhanmantri dand-baithak laga rahe theyy…Pradhanmantri fit desh unfit pic.twitter.com/sof4e1NLje — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2018 5:20 pm India wins historic Test match against Afghanistan 5:19 pm Units of Assam Rifles & Indian Army are carrying out rescue & relief operations in flood affected areas of Manipur. 430 people have been evacuated from Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa, Arapati, Kiyamgei, Achanbigai & Mongjam villages of Thoubal, Imphal East & Imphal West Dists of the state Units of Assam Rifles & Indian Army are carrying out rescue & relief operations in flood affected areas of Manipur. 430 people have been evacuated from Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa, Arapati, Kiyamgei, Achanbigai & Mongjam villages of Thoubal, Imphal East & Imphal West Dists of the state pic.twitter.com/6i0BOcAMFG — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018 5:06 pm J&K govt has ordered release of 115 prisoners, from various jails of the state. CM Mehbooba Mufti had directed undertaking an exercise to release all those prisoners found not involved in serious crimes so that they can celebrate Eid with their families. In view of #EidulFitr, J&K govt has ordered release of 115 prisoners, from various jails of the state. CM Mehbooba Mufti had directed undertaking an exercise to release all those prisoners found not involved in serious crimes so that they can celebrate Eid with their families. — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018 5:04 pm Srinagar Police seeks help of the general public to identify fourth suspect involved in yesterday’s terror attack in Press Colony that killed editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Shujaat Bukhari. Police releases photograph of the suspect. Srinagar Police seeks help of the general public to identify fourth suspect involved in yesterday’s terror attack in Press Colony that killed editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper #ShujaatBukhari. Police releases photograph of the suspect. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/n5y6YpWthK — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018 4:56 pm Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met PM Narendra Modi to discuss issues, including separate High Court for the state, speeding up state Railway Projects & release of funds for backward districts development, among others. Chief Secy SK Joshi was also present. Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met PM Narendra Modi to discuss issues, including separate High Court for the state, speeding up state Railway Projects & release of funds for backward districts development, among others. Chief Secy SK Joshi was also present. pic.twitter.com/XFv8aTjLcY — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

4:51 pm Delhi: 5 people arrested for shooting at and attacking a man, his son and other members of their family in Sangam Vihar allegedly over water dispute last night. Case has been registered, investigation underway. The man, who was shot at, succumbed to his injuries this afternoon.

Delhi: 5 people arrested for shooting at and attacking a man, his son and other members of their family in Sangam Vihar allegedly over water dispute last night. Case has been registered, investigation underway. The man, who was shot at, succumbed to his injuries this afternoon. — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

4;32 PM WATCH: Locals raise slogans of ‘Shaheed Aurangzeb amar rahe’ among others, outside the house of Rifleman Aurangzeb in Poonch’s Mendhar. He was abducted by terrorists and his body was found in Pulwama’s Gusoo, yesterday. Jammu And Kashmir

#WATCH: Locals raise slogans of ‘Shaheed Aurangzeb amar rahe’ among others, outside the house of Rifleman Aurangzeb in Poonch’s Mendhar. He was abducted by terrorists and his body was found in Pulwama’s Gusoo, yesterday. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/WkrOv6qcKI — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

4:15 pm Delhi: A Crime Branch team arrive at the ashram of self styled godman Daati Maharaj in connection with investigation of rape case against him.

Delhi: A Crime Branch team arrive at the ashram of self styled godman Daati Maharaj in connection with investigation of rape case against him. pic.twitter.com/DKoMBTlLeg — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

4:08PM Narendra Modi will chair the fourth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 17 June. The day-long meeting will be attended by Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories & senior officials from Government of India.

PM Narendra Modi will chair the fourth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 17 June. The day-long meeting will be attended by Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories & senior officials from Government of India. — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

3:35 PM Incident of killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari is very cowardly act. CCTV footage will play crucial role in investigation. This is a matter of concern for us & Center. Security situation will be reviewed: Kavinder Gupta, Deputy CM, Jammu And Kashmir

Incident of killing of journalist #ShujaatBukhari is very cowardly act. CCTV footage will play crucial role in investigation. This is a matter of concern for us & Center. Security situation will be reviewed: Kavinder Gupta, Deputy CM, #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/xNanQe4WcJ — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

3:30 P M Assam: Flood situation continues to prevail in several parts of the state. Visuals from Hailakandi district. SDRF and NDRF have been deployed in the affected areas, 8 boats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Assam: Flood situation continues to prevail in several parts of the state. Visuals from Hailakandi district. SDRF and NDRF have been deployed in the affected areas, 8 boats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. pic.twitter.com/tspZAg02Xg — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

3:01 pm Srinagar: Terrorists attack police Naka party. 1 Special Police Officer & 1 havaldar injured. More details awaited.

Srinagar: Terrorists attack police Naka party. 1 Special Police Officer & 1 havaldar injured. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

2:47 PM Dusty weather in north-west India will see an improvement from tomorrow. Thunderstorm activity will be seen in Punjab, UP and Haryana in the next 1- 2 days: Charan Singh, Scientist, India Meteorological Department

Dusty weather in north-west India will see an improvement from tomorrow. Thunderstorm activity will be seen in Punjab, UP and Haryana in the next 1- 2 days: Charan Singh, Scientist, India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/o23296QEZ0 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

2:43 pm Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/jjjcUcHNSl — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

2:35 pm Jammu: Press Club members pay homage to Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar yesterday.

Jammu: Press Club members pay homage to Rising Kashmir editor #ShujaatBukhari, who was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vxK7StqcdP — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

2:21 pm India vs Afghanistan Test Match, Day 2: Afghanistan all out at 109 runs in the first innings