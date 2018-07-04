News Alert! Obeying constitution is everybody’s responsibility, SC on AAP and LG Tussle
11: 56 am Supreme Court ne saaf kardiya hai ki land, police aur law &order sarkaar ke adheen nahi aayenge, in teen vishayon ko chorr kar chahe woh baabuon ke transfer ka masla ya aur anye shaktiyan hon woh saari shaktiyan ab Delhi government ke aadheen aa jayengi: Raghav Chadha, AAP
11: 39 am I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT.If Delhi Govt&LG don’t work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then: Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM
11: 35 am Its a landmark judgement by Supreme Court. Now Delhi Govt will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled. I thank the SC, its a big win for democracy Manish Sisodia,Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
11: 26 am Its a good verdict by Supreme Court. LG and Delhi Govt have to work harmoniously,can’t always have confrontation. Daily squabbles are not good for democracy. I welcome the decision: Soli Sorabjee,former Attorney General of India
11: 20 am Nepal: A special helicopter brought mortal remains of 2 Indian pilgrims to Kathmandu and Nepalganj today. 158 pilgrims have been rescued from Simikot and 250 pilgrims brought to Simikot from Hilsa.
11: 17 am Reserve Bank of India issues licence to Bank of China to operate in India.This was a commitment made by PM Modi to Chinese leadership: Sources
11: 06 am Centre and Delhi Government power tussle matter in Supreme Court: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra says ‘LG cannot act independently unless where the Constitution allows. LG cannot be an obstructionist.’
11: 04 am Rajasthan: 3 year-old was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Jaipur last night; FIR registered. Dr Archana of Sir Padampat Mother & Child Health Institute says, ‘the girl was admitted to the hospital at 3 am last night, her condition is stable, medical treatment is underway.”
10: 56 am Rajasthan: SP Alwar R Prakash says, “We’ve received a complaint that a few police constables along with jail officials took convict Dilip Verma outside Central Jail without permission&kept him outside beyond prescribed time. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”
10: 51 am Centre and Delhi Government power tussle matter in Supreme Court: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra says ‘The LG must work harmoniously with the state, the LG and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned.’
10: 48 am Centre and Delhi Government power tussle matter in Supreme Court: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra says ‘The relationship between Centre and State Govt should be healthy’
10: 32 am Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel carried out rescue of pilgrims near Bararimarg on Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra last night, following a landslide on the route.
10: 28 am Delhi: Patiala House Court to consider the chargesheet filed by ED against Karti Chidambaram on 6th July, as the concerned judge was on leave today. Aircel Maxis Case
10: 21 am Due to some technical issues, train operations from PF No. 4 at Andheri has been suspended temporarily due to which some slow trains will remain cancelled.
10: 18 am As trains are being run at restricted speed of 20 kmph near Andheri at affected for Safety, some slow locals from Andheri were cancelled due to bunching of http://trains.Services are running with delay. Inconvenience is deeply regretted please.
10: 16 am SpiceJet Mumbai-Delhi flight aircraft had a pressurisation problem early morning today. Following standard operating procedure, the aircraft was diverted to Ahmedabad where it landed safely.
10: 10 am Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court reserves order on Shashi Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea for tomorrow
10: 09 am Sunanda Pushkar death case: Special investigation Team (SIT) opposes Shashi Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
9: 45 am The bridge at Grant road station has cracked, hence the traffic has been diverted to Nana chowk towards Kennedy bridge.
9: 37 am Lucknow:Madarasa Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal opposes Minister Mohsin Raza’s bid to impose dress code for Madrasas.Cleric Mohd Haroon says ‘It should be left to us to decide what is good for Madrasas,in any case hardly 1-2% of Muslim children study in Madrasas.Govt should not worry’
8: 36 am Hamirpur: Man alleges his wife was raped by four men who after raping her paraded her naked through the village and also thrashed her. Ajay Kumar Singh, SP says, “we have registered a case under sections 323, 504 of IPC. Further investigation is underway.” (29.06.18)
8: 30 am BJP Leader and MLC Prasad Lad sends legal notice to Sanjay Nirupam, Prithviraj Chavan for their allegations against him in an alleged land scam of Navi Mumbai. The notice seeks withdrawal of their statements made during a press conference yesterday.
8: 10 am Punjab: GST Investigation team of Ludhiana arrested one Sammy Dhiman from Mandi Gobindgarh yesterday for supplying bogus bills to industrialists in Ludhiana and Gobindgarh.
8: 02 am Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu yesterday ordered the entire official working of the Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department to be done in ‘Punjabi’ mandatorily, in an initiative to promote the language.
7: 35 am An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 am.
7: 30 am This is not the first time this hospital has been a figure of controversy. The hospital was sealed once before: Ashok Kumar Handa, ACMO Shamli on class 8th pass owner of Aryan hospital seen operating on a patient
7: 15 am Rain lashes parts of Delhi; Visuals from RK Puram
7: 00 am Dress code for all the madrasas & colleges that are running in this country is not decided by the govt. It is decided by the managing committee of that institution. So, why such discrimination against the madrasas?: Sufiyan Nizami, Muslim Cleric on dress code for Madrasas in UP.
6: 10 am Pune: Visuals from the last rites of former Indian Navy chief Admiral Jayant Ganpant Nadkarni. The 14th Chief of Naval Staff passed away in Mumbai on Monday, at the age of 86.
6: 00 am As part of our continuous review of the products & services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the ‘Hindu’ meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback: Spokesperson of Emirates Airline
