News Alert! Fire breaks out at Andheri and Mumbra

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 12, 2018 07:45 am
Visual of Mumbra fire

6:59 am Thane: Fire breaks out in a godown at Khan compound in Mumbra’s Shil Phata. Two fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Maharashtra

6:56 am Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit #JammuAndKashmir at 05:15 am today

6:55 am Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale, epicentered at Haryana’s Jhajjar, occurred at 05:43 am today

6:39 am Mumbai: Fire broke out at a building in Andheri at 3 am today. 5 fire engines and 3 water tankers present at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. More details awaited.

5:39 am Delhi: Head constable Ram Avtar shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Jaitpur area, last night.

