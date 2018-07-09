Free Press Journal
Home / India / News Alert! Supreme Court refuses to allow offering of Namaz at Taj Mahal

News Alert! Supreme Court refuses to allow offering of Namaz at Taj Mahal

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 09, 2018 11:55 am
11: 50 am Supreme Court refuses to allow offering of Namaz at Taj Mahal. The Court says the historic Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world, so it should be kept in mind that no Namaz will be offered there. There are other places where one can do that.

11: 44 am Maharashtra Education Minister declares holiday today in all schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to heavy rainfall.

11: 30 am Jammu And Kashmir: 1 terrorist was killed in forest area of Kupwara’s Handwara earlier today, in an encounter with security forces which started last night. The encounter is still underway. (visuals deferred by unspecified time)

11: 26 am Heavy duty pumps are being used to pump out water from railway tracks at Dadar, Matunga Road, Goregaon & other locations. All efforts are being made to ensure smooth functioning of Western Railway suburban services despite very heavy & incessant rainfall: Western Railway Mumbai

11: 07 am External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Delhi.

10: 50 am Heavy rain continues to lash Maharashtra’s Palghar; Visuals from Vasai

10: 17 am Thailand: Visuals of the operation to rescue members of the Wild Boar football team stuck at the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, yesterday. 6 members of the team were rescued yesterday, operation to rescue the remaining members has resumed today.

9: 45 am Keeping with PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ policy, the first step was taken today, both the leaders (South Korean President&PM Modi) will visit Samsung’s manufacturing site which will be producing 10 million units of mobile phones per month by 2020: South Korean Trade Minister Delhi

9: 37 am Delhi: Union Minister Suresh Prabhu and South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-Chong sign agreements. Union Minister Prabhu says, “Trade and commerce will play their own roles in taking bilateral relations between both the countries forward.”

9: 26 am Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station waterlogged as heavy rain continues to lash the city of Mumbai.

9: 06 am Maharashtra: Heavy rain has led to a flood-like situation in Thane.

9: 00 am Trains are being run at restricted speed at Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes. Suburban services are functioning: Western Railway PRO Maharashtra

8: 45 am Heavy rain alert has been issued for the next few days. Holidays of all the officers have been cancelled and they have been asked to stay in their respective areas so that response time can be reduced in case of an emergency: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

8: 41 am Chhattisgarh: Fire had broken out at a godown in Raipur last night. No casualties have been reported. Fire dept official says ‘Fire is under control now. There are 9 fire tenders present here and it took 14-15 fire tenders to control the fire.’

8: 20 am

8: 00 am Jammu And Kashmir: Two terrorists barged into the house of a resident in Hajin’s Shahgund village in Bandipora district yesterday and tried to slit the throat of his wife. The woman later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

7: 07 am Modi speaks about Emergency that happened 43 years back, but what about the undeclared Emergency in last 4 years? Farmers are committing suicide, agricultural schemes are failing, farmers aren’t getting new loans & trade is on slow track: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress (08.07.18)

7: 05 am Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been asking, at every function, about what the Congress has done for the country in the past 70 years. A chaiwala like him could become Prime Minister because we preserved democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress in Mumbai (08.07.18)

7: 00 am Chhattisgarh: Woman was allegedly raped in Surajpur, says, ‘We used to study together. He exploited me sexually & said that he’ll marry me, but didn’t. I got pregnant. He’s Home Minister’s nephew’ SP G.Jaiswal says, ‘we’ve registered an FIR & are investigating the case’ (8.7.18)

6: 35 am UPDATE: The reason of the fire is not known as yet. 9 fire tenders are present here: Shiv Kumar Singh, fire official on the fire that broke out at a godown in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

6: 30 am Chhattisgarh: Fire broke out at a godown in Raipur at midnight. 4 fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties reported.

